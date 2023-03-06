Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured Specifications and launch details

OnePlus is reportedly working on launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is expected to be a more affordable version of the Nord series. The smartphone is rumoured to launch in July in India, and ahead of its official announcement, the alleged specifications of the smartphone have been leaked.

Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to have a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 782G SoC, which may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone may also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. The front camera may feature a 16-megapixel sensor. A 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, 5G, and NFC are other potential features.

Price

Although the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has not been officially announced, the phone's specifications indicate that it may cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched last year for Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). The top variant with 8GB RAM was priced at Rs 24,999. The Nord CE 2 sells at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Other Devices in Pipeline

OnePlus is also expected to launch the Nord 3 in India soon. The Nord 3 is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Based on the specifications, the Nord 3 may be priced under Rs 35,000.

The company has also been reportedly working on launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The launch date and price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G have yet to be announced.

