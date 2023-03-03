Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

As technology progresses, the need to safeguard their networks, data, and users from online threats is growing simultaneously, prompting more businesses to invest in cybersecurity solutions.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 03, 2023 20:45 IST
Tech news, cyber security
Image Source : PIXABAY Cyber security

At present, the cybersecurity market is growing at a very fast pace, witnessing so many cyber crimes escalating over the years. The global cybersecurity market was valued at $197.4 billion in 2021 and the technology progresses, the need to safeguard their networks, data, and users from online threats is growing simultaneously, prompting more businesses to invest in cybersecurity solutions.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

As an outcome, numerous companies now provide new software or services which are geared toward this industry. With so many options, it might become challenging for businesses to decide which provider will offer cybersecurity offerings that meet their needs. We’ve compiled a list of the Top 6 cybersecurity solution providers to ensure your business is well protected.

Scantist

Scantist is a cybersecurity company offering application security solutions to assist companies and organizations in safeguarding their web and mobile applications from cyber threats. It started from a security research lab in Nanyang Technological University in 2016. Built upon their extensive research base and deep scientific expertise, they have created an automated platform for you to manage your open-source usage. Up to 90% of codes used in applications are open source and imported by developers, which leaves the software supply chain unchecked and vulnerable to exploitation. Scantist empowers diversity and inclusion to build trustworthy relationships with our employees, partners, investors and customers.

ALSO READ: Second wave of layoffs in Meta

Noventiq

Noventiq is a cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider in over 50 countries. Noventiq’s services span the Aerospace & Defence, Banking, Capital Markets, Communications & Media, Health, and Oil & Gas industries. The company connects 150,000+ organisations from all sectors with 6,000+ best-in-class IT vendors, along with its own services and solutions, to allow, facilitate, and accelerate digital transformation for the businesses of its customers.

Fortinet

Fortinet (FTNT) was in the number two slot last year, and we see no need to change that this year. Despite sales clearing the $4 billion mark, analysts are projecting a 35% annual growth rate for the next five years. The network security vendor is another that doesn’t shy away from rigorous testing, landing the company on 16 of our top cybersecurity software and hardware lists. Fortinet is strongest in its core network security but boasts strength in other key security areas like SIEM and EDR.

ALSO READ: Apple working on classical music app: When are they expecting to release?

Related Stories
ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author on the research paper: Springer Nature stated

ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author on the research paper: Springer Nature stated

Did Twitter users misjudge Zomato's tweet on latest AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT? Find out

Did Twitter users misjudge Zomato's tweet on latest AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT? Find out

ChatGPT creator OpenAI launches new platform to track AI-generated text: How does it work?

ChatGPT creator OpenAI launches new platform to track AI-generated text: How does it work?

ChatGTP Plus subscription rolled out in the US: Discover its price, features, and much more

ChatGTP Plus subscription rolled out in the US: Discover its price, features, and much more

Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

ChatGPT becomes the fastest-growing app in the world, records 100 million users in 2 months

ChatGPT becomes the fastest-growing app in the world, records 100 million users in 2 months

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

Unsurprisingly, Fortinet has turned its networking expertise into leadership positions in adjacent markets like SD-WAN. Customer satisfaction ratings are high in key areas like product capabilities, value, ease of use and support, which have given it inroads into small business markets as well. Analysts have also lauded the company, joining Palo Alto and others in frequent appearances in Gartner Magic Quadrants and Forrester Wave reports.

One Trust

With revenue up roughly 200% since our last update, OneTrust has backed up its early promise as few startups can. With annual revenue estimated at $669 million, the $933 million that venture investors have sunk into OneTrust is beginning to look like a bargain, and its $5.3 billion “unicorn” valuation is reasonable. In the crazy market for cybersecurity startups, OneTrust is starting to resemble a blue-chip company. The 7-year-old privacy compliance technology startup has ridden data privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA to rapid growth and high rankings on our risk management, third-party risk management and hot cybersecurity startups lists.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint cleared the $1 billion revenue mark before being taken private by Thomas Bravo in 2021. Proofpoint has made securing end users its focus. The Sunnyvale-based company’s SECaaS product portfolio made five of our top product lists, including CASB, data loss prevention (DLP), zero trust, threat intelligence and email gateways. The company provides email protection, network sandboxing, security awareness training, cloud protection and more. Its move into security awareness training via the 2018 acquisition of Wombat Security put the company in a good position to address the biggest security vulnerability of all: the mistakes made by a company’s end users. 

Arete

Arete is transforming how businesses and governments manage cyber risk through proven incident response, tech-enabled managed services, and powerful data insights. Working on the front lines of thousands of ransomware attacks and some of the largest nation-state attacks, their team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime. They bring that same passion for positively impacting the collective defence of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and giving back to the communities they serve.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News