Apple working on classical music app: When are they expecting to release?

Apple has reportedly released its second beta of iOS 16.4 to the developers, and code in the update revealed that the company is still working on its classical music application.

As per the code in the beta, users will have to install the standard Apple Music app to listen to "Apple Music Classical", reported MacRumors.

"To listen in Apple Music Classical, you'll need to install Apple Music," read a line in the MusicKit framework.

Code in iOS 16.4 also confirmed that South Korean users will be able to add credit and debit cards to the Wallet app soon, for use with Apple Pay, indicating that iOS 16.4 will be added to Apple Pay in the country (time not specific, by the time of writing).

The report further stated that there is a new splash screen in the Podcasts application (for Apple devices) in the beta 2 updates.

In August 2021, Apple announced that it had acquired the Primephonic classical music service and the tech giant has been planning to release a dedicated classical music app by 2022, which got delayed because of unknown reasons. Though news has surfaced about the company working on the app, still no there has been no information about the launch of the device.

