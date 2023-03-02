WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp Update: An instant messaging platform which has been launching a number of features to improvise the user experience has come up with yet another feature which will enable the user to report status updates. The quality is available only to Android beta users, at the time of writing.

Beta testers will be able to see a new "report" action within the status options of the application, reported by the WABetaInfo.

With this new feature, users will be able to report any status update which might violate the Terms of Service of WhatsApp. Once the status has been reported, it will be sent to the company's moderation team.

Furthermore, the feature will make sure that the calls, messages, location sharing, media and status updates are protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices, reported IANS.

The new feature is further helpful for the users, as it will be making the platform safer and more secure than ever before.

The new reporting status feature will be available for some beta testers across the world. This will be implemented post installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android devices. The app is available on the official Play Store of Android, and it is further expected that the feature will be rolled out to the users in the coming over the coming days, the report further stated.

In January, it was reported that the instant messaging platform has been working on this feature for Android beta and it is finally out. We hope that the new feature may hit the Android users in the next couple of weeks (date not specific yet)

