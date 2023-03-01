Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
  MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

Nothing, co-founder Carl Pei, confirms that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, potentially allowing it to compete with flagship smartphones from other brands.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 16:46 IST
Carl Pei
Image Source : FILE Carl Pei

At the World Mobile Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, smartphone company Nothing announced the launch of Nothing Phone (2) with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series SoC. The Phone's exact launch details remain unknown. Still, it will likely debut in July or September, exactly a year after the launch of Nothing Phone (1).

Features

The Phone (2) will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, providing a leap in power and performance. It is still uncertain which 8-series processor will power the Phone. It could likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as reports suggest, which is expected to offer better gaming and snappier performance with support for better cameras.

Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) was powered by a custom-designed Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which includes wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities. The company still needs to reveal the storage and memory capacity of the Phone (2). Nothing Phone (1) had a starting price of Rs 32,999 in India for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the top variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, launched at Rs 38,999.

Design

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to offer a clean Android experience, shipping with Android 13-based NothingOS, which has started rolling out on the original model. Nothing is known for its off-beat design without compromising utility.

CEO Carl Pei had earlier said that the company would make the US market its "number one priority" for the Phone (2) that will arrive later this year. However, the challenge with the US market is that smartphone brands need to work with the carriers on certification and to adapt some of their features into their OS. This requires more resources, which increases the overall cost of the device.

FAQs  

1. What is the Nothing Phone 2?

The Nothing Phone 2 is an upcoming smartphone from the consumer technology company Nothing, co-founded by Carl Pei. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series SoC.

2. Nothing Phone 2 expected launch?

As of now, the exact launch date of the Nothing Phone 2 has not been officially announced. However, it is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, possibly in July or September, exactly a year after the launch of the first Nothing Phone.

 

