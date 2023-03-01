Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Smart Ring

Samsung is reportedly working on bringing new artificial intelligence-driven products into its portfolio as the company has been working on 'Galaxy Ring' for health tracking and augmented reality (AR)-powered 'Galaxy Glasses', the media reported.

ALSO READ: How to increase the font size by 300% on Chrome for Android? Tips and Tricks

The tech giant has filed two new trademark applications recently- one for a Galaxy Ring and the other for a pair of Galaxy Glasses (which are expected to be the VR glasses from the company) reports Gizmochina.

The upcoming glasses from Samsung might have similar specs, as the rumoured Apple AR/virtual reality (VR) headset.

ALSO READ: Beware of LinkedIn recruitment scam: Know how fraudsters are taking advantage

The company also received the grant for the Galaxy Ring trademark from the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) last week, IANS reported.

The Galaxy Ring classifications have described the product as a "smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring".

However, the KIPRIS application did not further reveal any details about the upcoming device, other than their names as mentioned in the trademark registration.

The Galaxy Ring will be a device which will be capable to monitor the wearer's health and physical activities- just like a smartwatch, said the report.

ALSO READ: How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

On February 1 (2023), at the Unpacked event which took place worldwide (Bengaluru in India), Samsung announced that it has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to build an ecosystem for XR.

At the event, T.M. Roh, President of Samsung Electronics Mobile eXperience business said, "It will take time to introduce new products, but we will make progress and provide you with new updates."

He further stated that they are creating a new ecosystem which cannot be done by Samsung alone as it requires collaboration with strong partners.

Latest Technology News