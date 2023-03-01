Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

On February 1 (2023), at the Unpacked event which took place worldwide (Bengaluru in India), Samsung announced that it has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to build an ecosystem for XR.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: March 01, 2023 13:51 IST
Smart ring
Image Source : UNSPLASH Smart Ring

Samsung is reportedly working on bringing new artificial intelligence-driven products into its portfolio as the company has been working on 'Galaxy Ring' for health tracking and augmented reality (AR)-powered 'Galaxy Glasses', the media reported.

ALSO READ: How to increase the font size by 300% on Chrome for Android? Tips and Tricks

The tech giant has filed two new trademark applications recently- one for a Galaxy Ring and the other for a pair of Galaxy Glasses (which are expected to be the VR glasses from the company) reports Gizmochina.

The upcoming glasses from Samsung might have similar specs, as the rumoured Apple AR/virtual reality (VR) headset.

ALSO READ: Beware of LinkedIn recruitment scam: Know how fraudsters are taking advantage

The company also received the grant for the Galaxy Ring trademark from the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) last week, IANS reported.

The Galaxy Ring classifications have described the product as a "smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring".

However, the KIPRIS application did not further reveal any details about the upcoming device, other than their names as mentioned in the trademark registration.

Related Stories
Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Set to Launch on February 1st

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Set to Launch on February 1st

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaked ahead of official launch: What to expect from the flagship

Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaked ahead of official launch: What to expect from the flagship

Samsung to bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Samsung to bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Galaxy Unpacked Event: New teaser video surfaced highlighting space zoom, night mode capabilities an

Galaxy Unpacked Event: New teaser video surfaced highlighting space zoom, night mode capabilities an

Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Samsung Wallet to launch in India on January 31: All what to expect

Samsung Wallet to launch in India on January 31: All what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Six things you must know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Six things you must know

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to launch today: How to livestream?

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to launch today: How to livestream?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Revealed: What is in the box?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Revealed: What is in the box?

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Samsung patents smartwatch with built-in projector

Samsung patents smartwatch with built-in projector

Samsung Galaxy S23 series up on sale: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series up on sale: All you need to know

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s wrinkled screen issue is not a defect: Know everything

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s wrinkled screen issue is not a defect: Know everything

Samsung’s new PC Lineup, Galaxy Book3 Series goes on sale in India: Know the price and offers

Samsung’s new PC Lineup, Galaxy Book3 Series goes on sale in India: Know the price and offers

The Galaxy Ring will be a device which will be capable to monitor the wearer's health and physical activities- just like a smartwatch, said the report.

ALSO READ: How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

On February 1 (2023), at the Unpacked event which took place worldwide (Bengaluru in India), Samsung announced that it has partnered with Google and Qualcomm to build an ecosystem for XR.

At the event, T.M. Roh, President of Samsung Electronics Mobile eXperience business said, "It will take time to introduce new products, but we will make progress and provide you with new updates."

He further stated that they are creating a new ecosystem which cannot be done by Samsung alone as it requires collaboration with strong partners.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News