How to increase the font size by 300% on Chrome for Android? Tips and Tricks

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blog post.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 28, 2023 20:45 IST
Google Chrome
Google has introduced a new feature for Android and WearOS devices, which includes the ability to increase the font size of content to the max by up to 300 per cent on Chrome for Android OS.

As per the tech giant, the new updates will improve connectivity, accessibility, productivity and fun across multiple devices, using Chrome.

ALSO READ: Gmail Update: Now the user will get a 2-pane view on Android foldable

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blog post.

"And if you have your Wear OS by Google smartwatch handy, Google Keep is introducing two new shortcuts that can help you create notes and to-do lists with a simple tap on your watch face."

ALSO READ: How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

Moreover, users can now use a stylus or simply touch the screen to annotate PDFs in the Google Drive app for Android.

The company further mentioned that Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices.

"Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap," the company said.

ALSO READ: Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, led by ChatGPT

Also, THE new emoji combinations are now available on Emoji Kitchen for users to "mash-up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard".

New tap-to-pay animations will come next week on Google Wallet to help confirm users' in-store transactions.

Users can now increase the size of the content on Chrome including text, images, video and interactive controls, by up to 300 per cent.

"Wear OS 3+ will introduce two new sound and display modes to improve watch accessibility. Mono-audio can help limit disorientation caused by split-audio, while colour-correction and grayscale modes give you more choice for your watch display," the tech giant said.

