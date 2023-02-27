Gmail Update: Now user will get 2-pane view on Android foldables

Follow us on Image Source : GMAIL Gmail

Google has announced that it has rolled out a new feature for its email platform known as 'Gmail' where users will be able to use a two-pane view for Android foldable.

"As part of our mission to provide a top-class user experience on large screen devices, Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

"We're excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app."

Earlier in February 2023, the tech giant announced that it was rolling out a new feature in Gmail, which will enable the admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or for "a specific allowlist of senders".

"You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users," the company had said.

