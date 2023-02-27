WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has been working on a new feature which will enable users to keep the disappearing messages (saved) on their iOS and Android beta versions.

The new feature has been rolled out to some beta testers across the world, post installing the latest beta version of the application from the Play Store and the TestFlight app, reported WABetaInfo.

The new feature will enable the beta testers to prevent disappearing messages to avoid being expired for certain users, by the option which will be known as "Keep".

Kept messages will be marked as a bookmark icon which will stand under the chat bubble and they will also be listed within the "kept messages" section only, for the beta testers.

Furthermore, users will still be able to control this feature in the conversation.

Users can also choose to unkeep the messages in the chat by using the feature- "upkeep". However, the group admins will be having the ability to keep a message from disappearing, if in case they have restricted the feature which will enable the user to edit the group info accordingly.

The ability to keep or save the disappearing messages is currently available to some of the beta testers, and it is expected to roll out to the masses in the coming days, said the report.

