After being laid-off from Twitter, Esther Crawford expressed her emotions via Tweet

And Twitter again started the layoff rounds again, and this time it targeted someone senior who helped the firm to get the foundation. The musk-owned micro-blogging platform has laid-off Esther Crawford, Twitter's product manager who led a number of projects at the platform, including the Blue with verification subscription fees and the company's upcoming payments platform.

Esther expressed how upset she was with the move taken, and posted a heart-filled tweet, expressing how she has been taking the backlash from Twitter after investing so much in the organisation.

This recent layoff impacted more than 50 employees, across different several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, who was the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform which was acquired by Twitter in 2021, was also impacted by the firing spree of the company, reports The Verge.

This layoff is the fourth round of recent cuts on Twitter by the new CEO of Twitter.

Elon has promised that he will not be sacking any more employees, post the brutal layoff exercise that took place in November 2022, when he joined the organisation as the new CEO. His move affected two-thirds of the workforce- by firing the micro-blogging platform's 7,500 employees.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Twitter CEO was laying off more Twitter employees and affected employees received notices via email on Saturday.

The recent cut targeted a number of departments, including ads and infrastructure engineering.

The company is having around 2,000 employees now, which was about 7,500 before Musk took over.

Earlier in February 2023, Musk laid off dozens of workers across sales and engineering departments, where he fired his direct reporting executives too, who were managing engineering for Twitter's ads business.

In November 2022, Musk fired over 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus employees. It further shut down around two of its three offices based in India- offices in New Delhi and its financial hub in Mumbai.

and has further directed the employees to work from home, as part of the Twitter CEO's mission which is to cut the cost of the company and turn the struggling social media service profitable.

