Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Zebronics launches ZEB-PixaPlay 18 smart LED full-HD projector with Dolby Audio at Rs.21,999

Zebronics has introduced ZEB-PixaPlay 18, a new Smart LED Projector which comes in a vertical design, to redefine the home cinema experience and is ideal for consumers who enjoy big-screen entertainment, be it for movies, streaming shows, live sports and even gaming. The projector is available at an introductory price of Rs.21,999 and will be available on Flipkart.

ALSO READ: How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 has the capability to project a screen size of a whopping 508 cm, bringing the complete theatre experience to the home. it comes with the in-built feature smart features of the projector that supports downloading various apps from the store, so you can enjoy even OTT and other platforms.

The smart projector further comes with a powerful processor with internal 8GB storage under its hood. The projector features an electronic focus using the remote control and has been designed to provide a great viewing experience. With its 3800 lumens of brightness, giving crisp contrast, vivid colours and details. Great sound quality along with amazing picture quality is an absolute must and the ZEB-PixaPlay 18 comes with this combination. It has a built-in powerful speaker that can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars, converting almost any room of the house/office instantly into a theatre/gaming arena within seconds.

ALSO READ: ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

The smart projector comes with dual-band wifi and wireless BT connectivity. You can install your favourite apps and enjoy the OTT content right on the projector without any additional devices. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio. The projector comes with a long-lasting lamp ensures that you can enjoy its visuals without any interruptions, as it has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. You can cast and mirror wirelessly from your devices directly on the projector. The projector can be ceiling mounted and comes with a remote control.

ALSO READ: Infinix INBook Y1 Plus laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i3 launched in India: All you need to know

Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director said: “Zebronics is on a mission to elevate the Home-Entertainment segment for the populace and the introduction of the new ZEB-PixaPlay 18 fits right into the picture. The range of premium LED Projectors paired with our Soundbars gives a fantastic combination for Home Theatre enthusiasts. The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 is an ideal & holistic gizmo that provides a BIG-SCREEN Entertainment setup at the comfort of your home. We are committed to enrich this spectrum to provide our customers with an astounding experience that won’t burn a hole in their pockets, replace their bulky TV setups and also align with our vision to provide ‘Premium for Masses’”

The projector also comes with powerful built-in speakers to complete the experience.

Latest Technology News