Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gaming
  5. ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

To pre-register for Road to Valor: Empires, user can visit Google Play Store and Apple iOS Store. For more details, follow the official India website, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages of Road To Valor: Empires.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 23, 2023 20:45 IST
ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES
Image Source : INDIA TV ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

Dreamotion and KRAFTON, Inc., makers of the battle royale game BGMI, have announced the pre-registration for the new Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game. Known for bringing a high-quality, engaging game to users worldwide, KRAFTON, Inc. has reimagined the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support to provide an immersive experience for the Indian gaming community. 

India Tv - ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

Image Source : INDIA TV ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

ALSO READ: Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

 

In Road to Valor: Empires, the first casual game for India from KRAFTON, players embark on a quest to build armies and win thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops. With the addition of the Hindi user interface, players can enjoy an enthralling visual journey as they play with various civilizations. Furthermore, exclusive India-specific updates include the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers. Keeping in mind the regional pricing, the new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users will also be available starting at INR 29.

ALSO READ: Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

 

With stunning graphics, captivating music, and easy-to-use controls, Road to Valor: Empires delivers an exhilarating experience for both hardcore and casual gamers alike. In addition to being made available in Hindi, the game will also subsequently support other Indian languages. More than just a launch, RTV Empires will also bring in new content regularly such as new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments.  

India Tv - ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

Image Source : INDIA TV ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES
Related Stories
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA updates Livik Map, Core Circle Mode and more, on its first anniversary, a

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA updates Livik Map, Core Circle Mode and more, on its first anniversary, a

Road to Valor: Empires pre-registration starts, here is how you can book it

Road to Valor: Empires pre-registration starts, here is how you can book it

KRAFTON introduces ANA, the virtual human with real like expressions: Know more

KRAFTON introduces ANA, the virtual human with real like expressions: Know more

Battlegrounds Mobile India games have 100 million users now: Know more

Battlegrounds Mobile India games have 100 million users now: Know more

PUBG Mobile and Blackpink band to bring the first virtual concert

PUBG Mobile and Blackpink band to bring the first virtual concert

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Update: Easy guide to download the game on your device

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Update: Easy guide to download the game on your device

ASSASSIN’S CREED X NEW STATE MOBILE Event: Date, rewards and more

ASSASSIN’S CREED X NEW STATE MOBILE Event: Date, rewards and more

BGMI July Update: Here are the new features in the game- Know more

BGMI July Update: Here are the new features in the game- Know more

BGMI Ban: Krafton will cooperate with the Indian government to be back!

BGMI Ban: Krafton will cooperate with the Indian government to be back!

Krafton announced Moonbreaker, a digital miniatures game- Everything you must know

Krafton announced Moonbreaker, a digital miniatures game- Everything you must know

Key features of the game include:

  1. Command armies, your way: It is a real-time PVP strategy game where players can outplay their opponents by creating their own army from different factions and unique units to claim the throne.
  2. Hindi and English language support: With the latest addition of Hindi UI users can choose to enjoy the game in a way that feels natural to them 
  3. Bring legends to life: Choose characters from different mythologies and experiment with a diverse range of characters. From Athena, the Goddess of War, to Odin, the King of Asgard, to Caeser and and Cyrus players can select their guardians and experiment to see which characters and armies suit their playing style. 
  4. Stunning visuals: Realistic and fierce battles with an immersive experience. From cavalry rushing to destroy enemy towers, continuing the fight even when knocked from their horses - feel the realistic fierce feel of battle right in your hands
  5. No one way to glory: Choose different mythological beasts and gods from the myths of multiple cultures and pit them against your enemy’s army while you’re vying for supremacy. As you gradually progress, you unlock features, heroes, units and better upgrades for your troops
  6. Host epic battles: Custom rooms to host, spectate and enjoy multi-player experiences with friends

India Tv - ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

Image Source : INDIA TV ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES

Road to Valor: Empires is the successor to Road to Valor: World War II, which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads. Players can now pre-register to download the game from Google Play and the Apple App Store and the title will be available to play in March 2023.

ALSO READ: Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section

Top News

Related Gaming News

Latest News