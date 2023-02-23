Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Messages by Google

Launching the 'Get the Message' campaign last year to publicise, the new RCS (Rich Communications Services) communication protocol to make it more mainstream, now Google has taken yet another step in this direction, making the RCS more consumer-friendly. The feature will now be called as the 'Chat' RCS on its Messages app.

As per SamMobile, users who could enrol in the Google Messages beta programme are seeing the new and different terminology which has been used in different places in relation to RCS chat.

The input field at the bottom of RCS-enabled conversations, which was previously read as 'Chat message', will now appear to read 'RCS message', stated IANS in its report.

It is further stated that the change could also be seen at the top entry of the in-app setting. When users will open the settings, they will notice the additional changes, like everything that previously appeared as Chat will now appear as the 'RCS chat' or just 'RCS' within the Google Messages app.

There was a feature in the app by the title of 'Enable chat features' which has been renamed to 'Turn on RCS chat' for the users.

Users will also see the 'Chatting with X' renamed to 'RCS chat with X', it is in an end-to-end encrypted conversation, said the report.

RCS technology is said to bring advanced messaging features like message reactions, read receipts and end-to-end encryption (E2E) on compatible handsets.

