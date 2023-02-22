6G Network launch plan: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 6G

In the present era of social media, the need for fast internet has become very important, no matter where we go. From office work to video calling or running social media, the internet is a necessity in today’s time. We all know how PM Modi unleashed the latest technology in India the MWC 2022, and since then, Airtel and Jio have been constantly working to expand their telecom network across the nation. As the world has been focusing on the 5G technology, South Korea has been reportedly planning to launch a step-ahead technology- ‘6G’.

It has been reported that South Korea has been planning to launch a sixth-generation network service by 2028, two years ahead of its original schedule, the ICT Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the South Korean government's K-Network 2030 plan has been aiming to launch the business service of the 6G network. This will be done by securing world-class 6G technologies, innovating in software-based next-generation mobile networks, and strengthening the network supply chain which will extend it by two years.

According to a media report, the government will be encouraging the local companies to manufacture materials, components and equipment for 6G technology in the country and develop an open RAN or open radio access network, compatible with any mobile device and supported by mobile carriers and enables enterprises.

Will India be ahead in the race for 6G technology?

The plan, which will require 625.3 billion ($481.7 million), is being studied for a research and development project on the core of 6G technology, said the ministry. The plan aims at helping India to maintain a leading position in the global competition for future network infrastructure as 5G networks race to meet the growing demand for higher speeds and lower latency in wireless communications.

According to German analysis firm iPlatics, South Korea has led 5G development with a large number of 5G patents, while previous 4G technology development was mostly dominated by American and European companies. Asia's fourth-largest economy accounted for 25.9 per cent of the number of 5G patents last year, close to China's 26.8 per cent. The South Korean government further said that it would increase this figure to 30 per cent or more in the upcoming 6G network patent competition.

What is the internet speed status in India?

With all thanks to the Prime Minister of India, we have been experiencing the 5G technology, which is rapidly growing in the country- all thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel.

As the 5G release is gathering pace, India has reportedly jumped to 10th place in average mobile speed globally in the month of January (2023), after which it moved from 79th position to 69th in December.

According to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla, the country has increased its global ranking by two places (from 81st in December to 79th in January) for overall average fixed broadband speed. The overall fixed median download speed in India saw a slight increase from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January (report states). In November, India ranked 105th globally in average mobile speed.

