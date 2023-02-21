Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999

Lava has introduced the Yuva 2 Pro smartphone which has been priced at Rs 7,999. The device will be available across Lava’s retail stores as well as on the known e-commerce platforms of the country.

The new smartphone has been launched in partnership with Doubtnut, the Edtech platform. In partnership, the smartphone will be bundled with a free subscription to Doubtnut’s course material for students, for classes- from 9th to 12th (the subscription originally costs up to Rs 12,000 per year).

On the specification front, the new Yuva 2 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Notch display and it is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 with an octa-core processor. Running on Android 12, and coming with a committed upgrade to Android 13, along with two years of security updates.

The smartphone does not have any pre-installed bloatware and it is strengthened by 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity, which could further be expanded by 3GB of virtual RAM accordingly.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the device comes with a Type-C charging port. On the camera front, the handset comes with 13MP AI triple camera setup and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone’s inbuilt camera features further include Intelligent Scanning, Night, Portrait, Beauty, AI, Pro, Panorama, HDR, Filters, GIF, Slow Motion and Timelapse.

For after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home’ will be provided to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep (Customers can avail of the service within the phone's warranty period), claims LAVA.

The Yuva 2 Pro will be available in three colour variants like Glass Lavender, Glass Green and Glass White.

