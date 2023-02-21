Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

The "Invalid URL" error has been troubling users and the problem came into the picture when a user Tweeted that they are being unable to get access to the support page.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 21, 2023 9:49 IST
Apple Support
Image Source : APPLE SUPPORT Apple Support

The Apple Support website has been experiencing a major outage for some users across the world, who are facing trouble accessing the site. It has been unclear how widespread the concern is, but those users who are being affected are seeing an “Invalid URL” error when they are trying to access the website.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

The "Invalid URL" error has been troubling some users, reports 9To5Mac. The problem came into the picture when a user posted the concern on Twitter, asking, "Is @AppleMusic down? @AppleSupport", another posted, "Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio - guess what, it's been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives "invalid link" every time I try to open."

Another Twitter user posted: "Apple Support cannot reset your Apple ID security questions.  After 1 hr on the phone with them, the solution is to cancel the account. Insane!..."

 

ALSO READ: Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Related Stories
Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Apple MacBook Pro launched with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: All you need to know

Apple MacBook Pro launched with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: All you need to know

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

Apple launches new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

Apple releases iOS update with Crash Detection optimisation

Apple releases iOS update with Crash Detection optimisation

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Apple iOS 16.4 released for developers with new emoji and more

Apple iOS 16.4 released for developers with new emoji and more

As per the online outage monitoring website, around 43 per cent of Apple users have reported the concern problem of being unable to access the support website of the tech giant, 39 per cent raised the concern while using an iPhone, and the remaining 18 per cent while using the same for the Apple TV when they discovered the error.

Apple Inc., has a webpage by the name of ‘System Status’ which displays the current status of many online services of the company along with the cloud services. However, the webpage has not yet been updated to reflect any kind of outage, by the time of writing.

ALSO READ: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News