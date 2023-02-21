Apple Support website is down, and some users reported an 'Invalid URL' error

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE SUPPORT Apple Support

The Apple Support website has been experiencing a major outage for some users across the world, who are facing trouble accessing the site. It has been unclear how widespread the concern is, but those users who are being affected are seeing an “Invalid URL” error when they are trying to access the website.

The "Invalid URL" error has been troubling some users, reports 9To5Mac. The problem came into the picture when a user posted the concern on Twitter, asking, "Is @AppleMusic down? @AppleSupport", another posted, "Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio - guess what, it's been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives "invalid link" every time I try to open."

Another Twitter user posted: "Apple Support cannot reset your Apple ID security questions. After 1 hr on the phone with them, the solution is to cancel the account. Insane!..."

As per the online outage monitoring website, around 43 per cent of Apple users have reported the concern problem of being unable to access the support website of the tech giant, 39 per cent raised the concern while using an iPhone, and the remaining 18 per cent while using the same for the Apple TV when they discovered the error.

Apple Inc., has a webpage by the name of ‘System Status’ which displays the current status of many online services of the company along with the cloud services. However, the webpage has not yet been updated to reflect any kind of outage, by the time of writing.

