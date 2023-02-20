Monday, February 20, 2023
     
Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Twitter has restricted the use of text message (SMS) two-factor authentication to Twitter Blue subscribers only, beginning March 20th., leaving other users to lose the extra security until they use a different authentication method, such as an app or security key.

Twitter has announced that the text message (SMS)two-factor authentication will only be limited to Twitter Blue members from March 20. This implies that users who protect their accounts through text messages will lose the extra degree of security until they abandon that method or subscribe to Twitter's subscription. The news comes after the micro-blogging site revealed that its API would be locked behind a paywall.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra degree of protection by using a second authentication process in addition to passwords. This authentication code is provided through SMS to log in. Even if the password is stolen, this helps to keep the account safe.

While SMS authentication is no longer available, two-factor authentication may still be performed by using an authentication app or a security key.

The news comes at a time when advertisers are cutting back on spending after Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of the firm last year, with expenditure dropping by 70% in December. Twitter Blue is accessible in India for Rs 650 per month on the web and Rs 900 per month on mobile devices and includes features such as the blue checkmark and an edit tweet button.

Users may enable two-factor authentication on Twitter by following the steps below:

  1. Launch the app
  2. Go to Settings
  3. Then go to Security and account access
  4. Click on Security
  5. Now tap on Two-factor authentication

They will be presented with three options:

  • Text message
  • Authentication app
  • Security key

The Authentication app technique will need the installation of a third-party programme such as Google Authenticator.

