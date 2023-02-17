Google Chrome adds Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs: How will it work?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome

Google has announced the rollout of two new features for the Chrome browser- Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs. The new features have been added so that users could get the best Chrome experience on their Android devices.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 7 launched at a starting price of Rs 28,499

Chrome will now provide the developers to have more control over tab height with "Partial Custom Tabs, enabling the users to be engaged with the developer's application, said Google in an Android Developers blogpost.

ALSO READ: Zebronics Zeb-Rocket 500 Bluetooth speaker with Karaoke microphone launched at Rs 3,199

The new update will enable the developers to customise the tab in pixels for a partial overlay, which will enable the users to interact with the native application and the web, simultaneously- reported IANS.

Google further stated: "Partial Custom Tabs are currently supported by a handful of browsers, including Chrome, and we look forward to additional browser support soon."

ALSO READ: Vivo Y100 launched in India: Price, specs and more

Also, if the browser does not support Partial Custom Tabs, then the user will be able to see the full-screen Custom Tab supported.

Furthermore, with the "Chrome Custom Tabs", developers will be able to give a fast, seamless and safe way to experience web users.

The blog post further said, "Users will know that when they open the web from your app, it will be running in Chrome' so they can use their most loved Chrome features like saved passwords and autofill."

Latest Technology News