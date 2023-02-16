iQOO Neo 7 launched at a starting price of Rs 28,499

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 7

iQOO has launched the new Neo 7, which is claimed to be the first Indian smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor. The device is priced at Rs 29,999 (but will be available at Rs 28,499) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 33,999 (but will be available at an effective price of Rs 32,499) for a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device is available on Amazon and on the official iQOO e-store.

iQOO Neo 7- Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G 4nm chipset, the smartphone comes with a 6.78-inches AMOLED HDR 10+ display with SGS reduced blue light certification. The smartphone comes with a full coverage 3D cooling system, and 4D game vibration with dynamic X-Axis Linear Motors and Motion Control for an uncompromised gaming experience said the company.

The handset will support 90 FPS in PUBG NEW STATE, Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI soon. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery, Neo 7 boasts a 120W FlashCharge, which claims to charge the smartphone from 1% to 50% in just 10 minutes.

On the photography front, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup- 64MP, 2MP, and 2MP shooters on the back, and in the front, the device comes with a 16MP selfie shooter

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – of iQOO, said, “iQOO has been synonymous with providing performance-centric products and services that elevate consumers' experiences. The iQOO Neo 6 was well received by our customers last year, and we are very excited to bring its successor, the iQOO Neo 7, with powerful performance, improved gaming capabilities, a modern design, and a capable camera, this year. It's ideal for young, tech-savvy customers looking for a high-performance package in this segment”.

The smartphones are available in two colour variants- Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.

Moreover, iQOO is providing three years of monthly security updates for the Neo 7 and two years of Android. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

