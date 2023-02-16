Zebronics Zeb-Rocket 500 Bluetooth speaker with Karaoke microphone launched at Rs 3,199

Follow us on Image Source : ZEBRONICS Zebronics Zeb-Rocket 500 Bluetooth speaker

Zebronics, a tech brand from India has launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called the ZEB-Rocket 500, whose design has been inspired by iconic DC characters- The Joker and Black Adam. The new speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs. 3199 and could be bought from the Amazon store.

Zebronics has said that they have added another versatile product to its Personal Audio category by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, creating a collection inspired by iconic characters from the DC Multiverse.

The ZEB-Rocket 500 is tailored to be used both indoors as well as outdoors as it has a built-in battery along with powerful dual 7.62cm drivers supporting an impressive 20 Watts output power. It also has two built-in passive radiators that produce great bass music. The speaker comes with RGB lights for enhancing party mode and for Karaoke, the speaker comes with a plug-in microphone into the 6.3mm jack. The speaker has a premium quality strap to carry it anywhere.

The speaker has a retro-styled knob for controlling volume and a rechargeable battery that can play up to 6 hours. It features a Type-C connector for charging. There are a bunch of connectivity options like wireless BT v-5.0, Aux, USB, FM and can amplify the experience by connecting another ZEB-Rocket 500 by using the TWS function.

