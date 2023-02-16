Telecom companies asked TRAI to recheck on OTT law: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TRAI

Telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had a meeting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief on Wednesday. Telecom has strongly advocated legislation for OTT firms sourcing information.

Sources have said that TRAI has informed the telecom companies in a meeting about the upcoming review of the quality of service norms and regulations on unwanted calls.

TRAI scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and internet service providers to figure out the agenda for 2023, where the companies raised various issues related to the OTT platforms.

Reliance Jio and Balaji board member Mahendra Nahata attended the meeting along with TRAI’s chief PD Vaghela.

Sources present in the meeting told PTI that the telecom operators unanimously insisted on the 'same service-same law' and said that OTT companies providing similar services to telcos should also be governed by the same rules as applicable to the OTT platforms like Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, Google Meet and more.

Meanwhile, the telecom companies have also sought reductions in taxes like their license fee. Sources have stated that during the meeting, a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that telecom companies should be encouraged to use indigenous equipment.

Incidentally, the telecom regulator will meet telcos on February 17 again to discuss the measures and action plans to improve the quality of service, and review norms, and benchmarks for 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications. After today's meeting, the importance of the February 17 meeting has increased.

