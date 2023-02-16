Thursday, February 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Telecom companies asked TRAI to recheck on OTT law: Know-why?

Telecom companies asked TRAI to recheck on OTT law: Know-why?

Sources present in the meeting told PTI that the telecom operators unanimously insisted on the 'same service-same law' and said that OTT companies providing similar services to telcos should also be governed by the same rules as applicable to the OTT platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and more

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 16, 2023 15:53 IST
TRAI
Image Source : INDIA TV TRAI

Telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had a meeting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief on Wednesday. Telecom has strongly advocated legislation for OTT firms sourcing information. 

ALSO READ: How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

 

Sources have said that TRAI has informed the telecom companies in a meeting about the upcoming review of the quality of service norms and regulations on unwanted calls.

ALSO READ: Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

 

TRAI scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and internet service providers to figure out the agenda for 2023, where the companies raised various issues related to the OTT platforms. 

ALSO READ: How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide

 

Related Stories
Reliance launches JioBook at Rs 13,299: Specs, availability and more

Reliance launches JioBook at Rs 13,299: Specs, availability and more

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank for providing THIS facility | Know DETAILS

Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank for providing THIS facility | Know DETAILS

Airtel Prepaid plan worth Rs 359: Price, validity and offers

Airtel Prepaid plan worth Rs 359: Price, validity and offers

Airtel 5G Plus now in 5 cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

Airtel 5G Plus now in 5 cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services in Shimla, Nadaun, and more

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services in Shimla, Nadaun, and more

Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

Reliance Jio and Balaji board member Mahendra Nahata attended the meeting along with TRAI’s chief PD Vaghela. 

Sources present in the meeting told PTI that the telecom operators unanimously insisted on the 'same service-same law' and said that OTT companies providing similar services to telcos should also be governed by the same rules as applicable to the OTT platforms like Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, Google Meet and more. 

Meanwhile, the telecom companies have also sought reductions in taxes like their license fee. Sources have stated that during the meeting, a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that telecom companies should be encouraged to use indigenous equipment.

Incidentally, the telecom regulator will meet telcos on February 17 again to discuss the measures and action plans to improve the quality of service, and review norms, and benchmarks for 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications. After today's meeting, the importance of the February 17 meeting has increased.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News