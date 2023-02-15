How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI

How to earn money online with ChatGPT: If you are even a little interested in technology, then you must have heard of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that answers your questions.

AI-based technology has gained a lot of popularity over time in just a few months and there has been a lot of discussion on the same. Witnessing its success and popularity, many have stated that ChatGPT will end the future of Google. This AI-powered chatbot not only gives accurate answers to the users, but you could also make money from it as well.

At present, there are a lot of people seeking answers to their questions from ChatGPT. If you are also on this list, then you can earn money and here are the ways below:

Choose a subject

You don’t have to work hard to earn from Chat GPT. All you have to do is to go to the website of ChatGPT and then ask it to create content on a very specific subject. ChatGPT will give you content right away.

Upload content to another website

Once the content is curated, you can go to another website which specialises in converting content to audio files. You can choose the voice of your choice if you would like to change the voice to male or female.

Voice-over will be available in the content

You may also opt to have an AI-based anchor with voice-over in artificial intelligence applications. This will make your content look very attractive, and you can add 3D animation too if required. The AI anchor will read your content and it will be a good video to be uploaded on YouTube.

Upload Content to Youtube

Once the content is transformed into a video, now you can easily upload it on your YouTube channel. It will work in the same way as if you record your own video and upload it.

If you follow these steps, this might help you to create great content more smartly and within a few months, subscribers will start to increase and you will also be given a good sum of money from YouTube, once you start getting the views. All you have to do is to give some time to ChatGPT and convert the content to a video and this might help you earn money with ‘smart work’.

