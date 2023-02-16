Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : WWDC WWDC

Apple is rumoured to launch the mixed-reality headset this year at the Worldwide developer's conference. Although the tech giant has yet not announced when the WWDC will take place, alike the previous year, this year also, we expect it to take place around June.

ALSO READ: Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

It was also reported by The Verge that the company has delayed the launch because the hardware and software issues were yet to be resolved by the company. Also, Dan Riccio, former hardware chief of Apple who took over oversight of Apple’s AR / VR projects in 2021, has reportedly become “increasingly involved,” said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

ALSO READ: Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

The AR/VR headset from the tech giant has been in development since 2015. It was about to go official in June 2022 but got pushed to January 2023, then got delayed again to "spring", without giving any concrete reason. Also, the news has surfaced claims that Apple will launch the MR headset in June.

ALSO READ: USHA SI Techne Direct 1000 garment steamer under Rs 4,000: 10-pointer review

Although the news has surfaced recently the information is yet to be confirmed, so if there are several delays taking place then only those who are working at Cupertino will only know the real cause.

The major conversation is on the reason for the delay, which has been a long time and it feels like people have to wait longer than expected.

While it has been stated that the device will be announced at Apple's WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2023, it is further said that the device is expected to become available to the customer by the end of this year (time not specified by the time of writing).

What to expect from the mixed reality headset?

The mixed reality headset is expected to be the next next big initiative from Apple Inc, according to the report. This might help the company to foray into a new product category which was expected for a long time. This will enable Apple to make more money besides the sale of its iPhones, which are reportedly making more than 50% of its revenue.

The reports have stated that Apple is continuously working for years to make the best-in-class headset, but failing to do so, is the main reason for the delay, once the MR headset is out, it might dominate the market with features and accuracy.

The Verge states that the headset might be a hero product from the company, and in a matter of a year, it will reportedly going to be marked for the lack of significant changes to the Apple Watch, iPad and AirPods.

Latest Technology News