Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

"It is protected by a big three years of warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it's designed for everyday life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes," the company said.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: February 15, 2023 15:03 IST
Nokia X30
Image Source : NOKIA Nokia X30

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones has announced the launch of a new smartphone from the company by the name of the 'Nokia X30 5G' which will be priced at Rs 48999. The handset will be available on the official website of Nokia and on Amazon (exclusively) from February 20 onwards.  

ALSO READ: Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

The handset will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. powered by Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the device runs on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. On the camera front, the X30 comes with a dual rear setup with 50MP + 13MP cameras and for selfies, the device supports a 16MP shooter.

ALSO READ: Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services in Shimla, Nadaun, and more

The 5 G-enabled smartphone from Nokia comes with Bluetooth 5.1v, Wi-Fi, FM radio and USB Type-C support. On the battery front, the handset comes with a 4,200 battery capacity.

The new smartphone will be available in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour variants for a limited period said the company.

Related Stories
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G

Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G

Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launches in India

Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launches in India

Nokia 2780 Flip launched at Rs 4,699: Features, availability and more

Nokia 2780 Flip launched at Rs 4,699: Features, availability and more

Nokia launches T21 tablet at Rs 17,999 onwards: Availability, features and more

Nokia launches T21 tablet at Rs 17,999 onwards: Availability, features and more

Nokia T21: The new tablet with 2K display and Stylus support

Nokia T21: The new tablet with 2K display and Stylus support

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to launch today: How to livestream?

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to launch today: How to livestream?

Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T Are Now Available: Price and Specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T Are Now Available: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999: Know-more

Nokia to extend its fiber broadband equipment manufacturing in India: Know-more

Nokia to extend its fiber broadband equipment manufacturing in India: Know-more

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

ALSO READ: YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said, "We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device."

Nokia said: "It is protected by a big three years of warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it's designed for everyday life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes."

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News