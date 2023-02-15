Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find N2 Flip India launch today; what to expect, where to watch live stream

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch its foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The global and India launch event will take place in London today at 8:30 PM IST. The company has confirmed to live-stream the entire launch event on its official website and YouTube channel for real-time updates.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The phone will feature a 6.8-inch primary folding OLED screen and a 3.26-inch cover display with a dual-camera system, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device will also sport a 32MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh battery and will support 44W fast charging. In terms of software, the phone will ship with Android 13 OS with custom ColorOS 13 skin on top. Oppo is also expected to launch the bigger Find N2 along with the Find N2 Flip.

Expected Price

Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be priced at around INR 80,000 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant might be priced at around Rs 90,000 in India. The phone will be available on Flipkart for sale. On Flipkart, the landing page is now available, but neither the first sale information nor the launch offers have been made public.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will compete with other popular flip smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is also expected to have a Hasselblad-tuned camera, making it an attractive proposition for photography enthusiasts.



FAQs

1. Does the Oppo Find N2 Flip have 5G connectivity?

It is not yet clear if the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have 5G connectivity. Oppo has not released official specifications for the device at this time. However, as a high-end offering, it is possible that the device may have 5G capabilities.

2. What is the expected price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip?

Oppo has not announced the price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip yet. However, as a high-end smartphone with advanced features, it is likely to be priced at a premium compared to other smartphones in the market. The actual price may vary by region and availability.

