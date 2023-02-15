Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Oppo is set to launch its first-ever flip phone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. With a primary folding OLED screen, dual-camera system, and up to 16GB of RAM, the device promises to be a high-end offering.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2023 14:09 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find N2 Flip India launch today; what to expect, where to watch live stream

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch its foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The global and India launch event will take place in London today at 8:30 PM IST. The company has confirmed to live-stream the entire launch event on its official website and YouTube channel for real-time updates.  

ALSO READ: How to use different languages on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The phone will feature a 6.8-inch primary folding OLED screen and a 3.26-inch cover display with a dual-camera system, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device will also sport a 32MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

ALSO READ: Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services in Shimla, Nadaun, and more

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh battery and will support 44W fast charging. In terms of software, the phone will ship with Android 13 OS with custom ColorOS 13 skin on top. Oppo is also expected to launch the bigger Find N2 along with the Find N2 Flip.

Expected Price 

Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be priced at around INR 80,000 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant might be priced at around Rs 90,000 in India. The phone will be available on Flipkart for sale. On Flipkart, the landing page is now available, but neither the first sale information nor the launch offers have been made public. 

Related Stories
Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will compete with other popular flip smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is also expected to have a Hasselblad-tuned camera, making it an attractive proposition for photography enthusiasts.

 
FAQs 
1. Does the Oppo Find N2 Flip have 5G connectivity?

It is not yet clear if the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have 5G connectivity. Oppo has not released official specifications for the device at this time. However, as a high-end offering, it is possible that the device may have 5G capabilities.

2. What is the expected price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip?

Oppo has not announced the price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip yet. However, as a high-end smartphone with advanced features, it is likely to be priced at a premium compared to other smartphones in the market. The actual price may vary by region and availability.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News