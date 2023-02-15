Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services in Shimla, Nadaun, and more

Follow us on Image Source : JIO 5G Jio 5G

Himachal Pradesh receives the 5th generation services in the region on Tuesday (14 February). The Chief Minister (CM) of the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the latest telecom service from the Jio telecom network. This will benefit the locals as well as the travellers who are visiting the region and will be benefitted from the internet services.

ALSO READ: Missed Valentines Day? Late gifting ideas

The 5G services expansion would strengthen the digital infrastructure of the state, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, especially students, professionals and businessmen- stated the CM.

ALSO READ: How to rent a boy-friend? This app could help

CM said, "It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector as we began from landline during the time of late Sukh Ram, the then Union telecom minister, thereafter to 2G, and so on.”

The 5G technology will play an important role in the state government which will help the industry of healthcare, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, education, and more- said Sukhu. He further added a complete revolution which will witness the telecom arena to help immensely in the health sector, IANS reported.

He further said: "The government mulls to introduce world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors.”

“Similarly, the government is committed to bring radical changes in education sector. Latest courses like robotics, block chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session. For this purpose, the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore," he said.

CM has asked Jio to strengthen its 5G infrastructure in the district headquarters which will enable the people to have a lag-free and smooth connected lifestyle in the region, which will enhance the connectivity between people, giving more strength to use the technology.

Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh will start its operations from Shimla, Nadaun, Bilaspur and Hamirpur in the first phase.

"Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in the various areas. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of Himachal, especially the youth. We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state", Jio 5G’s spokesperson stated.

He further added that the company is grateful to the government and the local administration for supporting digitised Himachal Pradesh.

Latest Technology News