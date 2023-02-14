Valentine’s Day Special: How to rent a boyfriend? This app could help

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Women Paying

As couples have been exchanging romantic gifts, texts and meeting out for making their partners feel special, we have single women/girls who are willing to feel special but are not interested in a committed relationship. In today’s time, being single may also lead to depression and anxiety for women, and for the sake of mental health, meeting and dating someone is very common.

We all have heard about casual dating platforms and heard a lot of applications where people meet and date, but did you ever heard about an application which may help you to rent a ‘boy’ on an hourly basis?

An application by the name of 'RABF', is there on the Google Play Store which will help girls to rent a boy, and it is not free. Here is everything you need to know:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM- RABFRABF

How to book a boy on rent?

Renting a boy concept came to India when an application was launched in 2018 with the title of 'Rent a Boy | An app named Friend' (RABF). The app majorly focuses on women who are looking forward to booking boyfriends for themselves in a secure manner.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the platform’s operations got halted for a couple of years, but now it has been reported that the app’s demand is pacing up. The app is available on the Play store and has got around 1 lakh downloads, by the time of writing.

Now, the only difference between a dating app and a rental app is- a dating app will let you decide if you want to go out on a date with the person or not. But here, on the 'Boy-friend' on rent app, you can pick someone to meet as a date.

You cannot rent a boy for free:

Image Source : INDIA TVHow to rent a boyfriend?

RABF comes with several profiles of celebrities, models and common boys. Different charges have been set by the application, depending on the kind of profile a boy has.

If a girl wants to date a celebrity, she may have to pay up to Rs 3,000 for an hour If a girl is interested to date a model, then she has to pay up to Rs 2000 per hour And if a girl is interested to date a common man, then she will have to pay around Rs 400 per hour

Norms for dating a boy via the app

There is a myth, and the first thing which comes to mind about the rental dating app is that people could misuse it. Hence, the company (RABF) has a strict norm for dating-

When a boy is rented via the RABF, he is not allowed to be in any physical relationship He is not allowed to go to any private place. Hence, a restaurant, or cafe will be much suited

How did the concept of renting a boy come into India?

The founder of RABF- Kushal Prakash told in a media interview that he first thought of starting an app for 'renting a girlfriend', but the concept would have backlashed him. Hence, he created an app with the concept of 'Rent a boy friend'. He further said that his main purpose behind the app was to give freedom to Indian girls to get out of loneliness and depression, and could meet someone to talk to.

How can a boy register himself on the RABF app?

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4

Well, it is not free, and they will have to register and pay themselves on the app. This is certainly a security reason and no one can be anonymous on the platform.

Do we have more dating apps like these?

There are some applications which are meant for serious datings, like Aisle-Dating App for Indians, focusing majorly on regional dating, along with other apps named ‘The Better Date’ and ‘ToyBoy’ focusing on dating majorly, but without any dating rentals.

Latest Technology News