Indian messaging app Arratai skyrockets just days after launch, poses challenge to WhatsApp

New Delhi:

Arratai, the instant messaging app developed by Zoho, is rapidly gaining popularity and posing strong competition to WhatsApp. The app, which is a homegrown alternative, has climbed to the number one position in the social networking category on various app stores.

According to Zoho’s CEO Sridhar Vembu, the platform has experienced an extraordinary surge in user activity, with traffic increasing by 100 times within just three days. In response to this sudden growth, the company is working hard to upgrade its infrastructure to handle the rising demand efficiently.

“We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work. As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are also fine tuning and updating the code to fix issues as they arise. We have all-hands-on-deck working flat out,” Vembu posted on X.

Perplexity CEO hails Arratai's success

The unprecedented success of the app has also been acknowledged by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has congratulated Zoho over the feat.

“Congrats to Zoho for a very successful launch!” he posted on X.

Piyush Goel joins Arattai

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goel also joined the made-in-India app along with his team.

“Nothing beats the feeling of using a #Swadeshi product. So proud to be on@Arattai, a #MadeInIndia messaging platform that brings India closer. My team and I are on board and are looking forward to also connecting with you here,” he posted on X.