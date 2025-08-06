Air India launches Mental Wellness app for pilots and cabin crew after crash tragedy Air India has launched a dedicated mental wellness app for its pilots, cabin crew, and their families, offering over 600 expert-designed self-care tools, one-on-one therapy, AI chatbot support, and goal tracking.

New Delhi:

Air India has launched a dedicated mental wellness app exclusively for its pilots, cabin crew, and their families, to prioritise the mental and emotional well-being of its aviation staff. The initiative comes in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad-London crash, which took place in June 2025, resulting in 260 unfortunate deaths (including 19 on the ground), and leaving a psychological impact on the flying crew.

What the Air India Wellness App Offers

The new Wellness app offers over 600 expert-designed self-care techniques, including guided meditations, stress management practices, and emotional resilience tools. Key features include:

One-to-one therapy and psychiatry sessions for the staff

AI-powered chatbot support

Journaling tools

Mood and goal tracking

These features are confidential and tailored to individual needs, allowing crew members to book sessions with professionals they are most comfortable with—helping ensure a personalised mental health journey.

Why did Air India launch the app?

The emotional toll following the June 12 crash was significant, with 112 pilots calling in sick on June 16 alone, prompting the airline to take urgent measures. Although the government referred to this as a “minor increase in sick leaves,” the psychological strain on crew members was evident.

This app aligns with a 2023 DGCA directive that mandates airlines to provide mental health training and access to Peer Support Programmes (PSPs)—confidential and non-punitive systems aimed at helping aviation staff cope with trauma and stress.

How to access the app?

Currently, access to the app is being rolled out internally within Air India. Pilots, cabin crew, and their families can gain access through internal communication shared by the airline’s HR or crew management teams. Once logged in, users can immediately begin using the self-care tools or schedule private sessions with mental health experts.

This step marks a progressive shift in the Indian aviation sector, placing the mental health of flight crew at the forefront of operational safety and overall well-being.