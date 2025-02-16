Google Pay to support voice-activated UPI payments with new AI integration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pay voice assistance feature

Millions of Google Pay users are set to benefit from an exciting new AI feature that will allow them to make UPI payments simply by speaking. This significant development is expected to roll out in the near future. Sharath Bulusu, the Lead Product Manager for Google Pay in India, suggests that this voice feature will greatly simplify the process of making digital payments through the app. However, details about this feature remain limited for now. This innovation could be a game changer for individuals who typically rely on UPI for their transactions.

Transformative Voice Feature

With the introduction of voice commands in Google Pay, even those who are illiterate will find it much easier to make online payments. Reports indicate that users may be able to handle transactions solely through spoken instructions. It’s anticipated that this voice capability will be launched soon, as Google collaborates with the Government of India on the Bhasini AI project aimed at facilitating payments in local languages.

In addition to this, Google is investing in machine learning and AI technologies to combat the rising tide of cyber fraud in India. These advancements could play a critical role in safeguarding users from online scams and threats. Given India’s vast online market, Google is keen on driving innovation in this space.

Google Pay's Market Presence

In India, PhonePe and Google Pay dominate the UPI payment landscape. According to a report from November 2024, Google Pay commands a 37 percent share of total UPI transactions, while PhonePe holds a leading 47.8 percent. Together, these platforms account for over 80 percent of the UPI market in India. With the upcoming voice feature, it’s likely that more users will turn to Google Pay for their transaction needs, further increasing its user base.

