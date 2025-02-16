BSNL's unlimited plan offers everything you need for less than Rs 5 a day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 897 recharge plan

BSNL is swiftly expanding its 4G network across the country, aiming to install 100,000 new mobile towers by the first half of this year. In addition to this ambitious rollout, the government telecom provider is also in the process of testing its 5G services. As of last month, over 65,000 new 4G towers have gone live, allowing BSNL to offer stiff competition to private telecom providers with its affordable plans. The company features a range of prepaid recharge options that come with long validity, offering users unlimited calling and data.

One notable prepaid plan is BSNL's 180-day option, which is incredibly cost-effective at less than Rs 5 per day. Priced at Rs 897, this plan offers 180 days of validity during which users can make unlimited outgoing calls and enjoy free incoming calls as well as free roaming across India, including the MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.

In addition to these benefits, BSNL provides users with 100 free SMS messages every day and a generous allocation of 90GB of high-speed data, which can be used without daily limits. Even after the data limit is reached, users can continue to enjoy unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

Notably, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only other provider offering a plan with 180 days of validity, as the other two private telecom operators do not have similar options. Moreover, BSNL grants free access to BiTV for all mobile users, giving them the chance to watch over 450 live TV channels at no extra cost, along with subscriptions to various OTT apps.

Recently, BSNL has launched two new prepaid plans that focus on unlimited calling, based on directives from TRAI. While these plans offer unlimited calling throughout India, they do not include any data. The starting price for these data-free plans is Rs 99, adding further variety to the choices available for users.

ALSO READ: Instagram confirms working on a dislike button to enhance comment ranking