Instagram confirms working on a dislike button to enhance comment ranking

Instagram is constantly updating its features to enhance users' experiences. Recently, the platform, owned by Meta, has been working on a new feature aimed at reducing offensive comments. Many users have noticed a new “dislike” button appearing when they browse through comments on posts and Reels. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, confirmed on Threads that a dislike button is indeed in development.

This new button will be available on both regular posts and Reels, but it won't show a dislike count, meaning others won't be able to see how many people have disliked a comment. However, the total dislikes will influence how comments are ranked. This move is similar to YouTube's approach, which eliminated visible dislike counts back in 2021.

Mosseri explained that the dislike button allows users to privately express their disapproval of certain comments and could help create a more positive atmosphere in the comments section on Instagram.

An Instagram spokesperson, Christine Pai, mentioned that they are currently testing the dislike button with a small group of users.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced the launch of Instagram Teen Accounts in India, designed to provide a safer online environment for teenagers. This new feature includes privacy settings, limited interactions, and controls for parents, ensuring that young users can enjoy a secure experience on the platform.

To help keep teens safe, Meta has created an age verification system to make sure that minors are accurately representing their age.

For users under 16 years old (or under 18 in some circumstances), Instagram Teen Accounts come with several safety features automatically turned on. These include Private Accounts, Messaging Restrictions, Sensitive content control, Limited interactionsTime limit reminders and Sleep mode.

Overall, these changes aim to create a more secure and age-appropriate experience for young users on Instagram.

