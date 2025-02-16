Apple TV+ now available on Android, expanding access for all smartphone users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple TV+ for Android

If you own an Android smartphone or an Android smart TV, there’s some exciting news for you! Tech giant Apple has just made millions of mobile and smart TV users happy by launching Apple TV+ for Android devices.

Apple TV+ was initially introduced around five years ago, but until now, it was exclusively available on iOS devices. Now, however, the company has expanded its reach, allowing countless Android users across the globe to enjoy all the content that Apple TV+ offers.

Now available on Google Play Store

For Android smartphone users, Apple TV+ can now be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store. Prior to this development, users could access Apple TV+ content, but it required navigating through a web browser or using Prime Video. Thankfully, this hassle is now a thing of the past, as Android users can now enjoy a more streamlined streaming experience.

Apple has been working diligently on this project for quite some time. Back in May of last year, the company hinted at their plans to make Apple TV+ available for Android devices. In addition to Apple TV+, many other popular apps, such as Apple Music and Tracker Detect, have also been introduced to the Android ecosystem.

Apple TV+ subscription

If you’re considering downloading Apple TV+, it’s important to note its subscription plan. A monthly subscription costs Rs 99. Additionally, Apple is offering some great incentives for new customers, including a one-week free trial to get you started. Subscribers can also enjoy an ad-free experience while watching their favorite shows and movies.

Meanwhile, tech giant Apple is preparing for its first product launch of 2025. CEO Tim Cook has announced the launch date on X (formerly Twitter). While he didn’t disclose any specifics about the product, Cook confirmed that the newest addition to the Apple family will be revealed on February 19.

There’s speculation that the highly anticipated Apple iPhone SE 4 will be unveiled at this event, despite earlier rumors suggesting it would debut on February 12.

