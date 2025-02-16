This Indian Railway app provides real-time information on train cancellations, route changes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Railway app

Indian Railways is set to launch its new 'Super App' soon, which promises to consolidate all railway service information in one convenient location. This means you won't need to navigate through multiple websites or apps. As the fourth largest rail network in the world, India sees thousands of trains ferrying passengers across the country each day. Unfortunately, travelers often encounter issues such as train delays, route changes, or cancellations. To address these challenges, Indian Railways offers an app that provides essential updates, including train cancellations and route diversions, all with just a click.

The National Train Inquiry System (NTES) app enables users to access comprehensive information regarding train statuses, including cancellations, diversions, short terminations, and more, all with a simple login-free process. You can easily download this app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Additionally, NTES also has a user-friendly website for those who prefer browsing online.

How to Use the NTES App

Once you’ve downloaded the NTES app, you'll find various options on the home page, including Spot Your Train, Live Station, Train Schedule, Trains Between Stations, and Train Exception Info. With just a click, you can find all the train-related information you need.

Spot Your Train

This feature lets you check the current status of your train. Simply enter the train name or number, and you’ll see its real-time information. You can also get details about the train’s running status based on the station.

Live Station

This useful option provides updates on trains arriving or departing from your current station. It displays details for every train passing through the station within a time frame of 2 to 8 hours.

Train Exception Info

A crucial feature, this option informs you about short terminated, diverted, and cancelled trains. If you're planning to travel, you can quickly find out about any cancellations or diversions for that day. Additionally, you can access train schedules and see the list of trains running between selected stations through this app or website.

ALSO READ: Airtel follows BSNL's lead, launches IPTV in selected circles: What it means for you