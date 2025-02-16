Airtel follows BSNL's lead, launches IPTV in selected circles: What it means for you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel IPTV service

Recently, the government-owned telecom company BSNL announced the launch of its IPTV services in select regions of India. Following this move, Airtel, one of the major private telecom operators in the country, also unveiled its IPTV services in various circles. This new service is part of Airtel's Black plans, which are premium postpaid offerings that bundle mobile, digital TV, and fiber internet services. Subscribers to the IPTV service can expect access to live TV channels, on-demand videos, and a range of multimedia content through their internet connection.

For those unfamiliar with the term, IPTV stands for Internet Protocol Television, a technology that transmits TV content over the internet instead of traditional methods like cable or satellite.

According to a report from Telecom Talk, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal, expressed optimism about the IPTV tests the company has begun. He suggested that the upcoming launch would significantly enhance the customer onboarding experience.

Airtel's IPTV Entertainment Plans start at Rs 699, which includes unlimited internet at speeds of up to 40 Mbps. There are several other plans available, such as the Rs 899 option with up to 100 Mbps, the Rs 1099 plan offering up to 200 Mbps, the Rs 1599 plan for up to 300 Mbps, and the Rs 3999 plan that provides up to 1024 Mbps. Each of these plans comes bundled with IPTV service, as well as fiber, landline, and various OTT app benefits tailored to each plan.

Meanwhile, BSNL has partnered with IPTV service provider Skypro to deliver TV and internet services to its FTTH (Fiber to the Home) subscribers throughout India. This collaboration aims to give BSNL customers access to more than 500 HD, SD, and live TV channels along with multiple platforms, without requiring a set-top box. Customers will be able to enjoy the service directly on their smart TVs, utilising BSNL's broadband network.

