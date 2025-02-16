iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max get huge discounts up to Rs 56,150 on Amazon, Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max discounts

Apple launched the iPhone 16 Series in September of last year. Now, the Pro variants of this latest series are seeing significant discounts on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. These new price cuts make the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max more accessible for customers looking to purchase an iPhone at a more budget-friendly price. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 16 Pro Max discounts

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. When they debuted, they were priced at Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64,900, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Currently, both Amazon and Flipkart offer a discount of Rs 7,000 on all iPhone 16 Pro Max models. As a result, interested buyers can now snag the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants for Rs 1,37,900, Rs 1,57,900, and Rs 1,77,900 respectively.

Additionally, Amazon is providing a Rs 3,000 discount for selected bank credit cardholders and up to Rs 5,337 cashback for Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Likewise, Flipkart is offering Rs 5,000 off with HSBC bank credit cards and Rs 3,000 off for SBI and Kotak bank credit cards.

For those considering an exchange, Flipkart offers up to Rs 43,150 off, while Amazon provides up to Rs 22,800. The precise exchange value will depend on your old smartphone’s condition. With these offers, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant could drop to just Rs 88,750.

iPhone 16 Pro discounts

The iPhone 16 Pro is available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. At launch, their prices were Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900, and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. Similar to the Pro Max, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering a Rs 7,000 discount on all the iPhone 16 Pro variants. Customers can now purchase the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options for Rs 1,12,900, Rs 1,22,900, Rs 1,42,900, and Rs 1,62,900, respectively.

Furthermore, Amazon extends a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank credit cards, along with up to Rs 3,387 cashback for Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Flipkart matches this with Rs 5,000 off for HSBC credit card users and Rs 3,000 off for SBI and Kotak credit card holders.

For exchange offers, Flipkart provides up to Rs 43,150 off, while Amazon offers Rs 22,800, depending on the condition of your old device. With these deals in place, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB variant can be as low as Rs 64,750.

