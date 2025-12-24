Indian student from Telangana dies suspiciously in US; family awaits answers as probe intensifies An Indian student from Telangana died under suspicious circumstances in the US after falling ill during dinner with friends. While food poisoning claims circulated online, authorities have not confirmed any cause and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Washington:

A young Indian student from Telangana's Nalgonda district has died under mysterious circumstances in the United States, triggering shock and grief both abroad and back home. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar Reddy - a native of Melladuppalapalli village. He reportedly fell ill suddenly while having dinner with friends. His friends rushed him to a hospital where he passed away during treatment.

Food poisoning claims circulate online

Several posts circulating on social media claim that Reddy died due to food poisoning. However, US authorities have not verified these claims and have initiated a detailed investigation into the case. According to a report by India Today, cardiac arrest was initially suspected but officials have not issued any formal statement regarding the cause of death.

Authorities await post-mortem report

Police officials in the US have confirmed that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is released. The local police department is examining the events leading up to the incident and questioning those who were present at the dinner.

Family in Telangana devastated

Reddy was pursuing his Master's degree in the US while also working part-time to support his education. News of his sudden death has devastated his family and villagers in Melladuppalapalli, who are now anxiously waiting for clarity and the return of his mortal remains. The incident has once again raised concerns about the rising number of distressing cases involving Indian students abroad.

Another student died in the US in March

Earlier in March this year, a 27-year-old student was shot dead in a suspected robbery attempt in Wisconsin in the United States. The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar Gampa. The family was alarmed when a stranger answered Praveen Gampa's call. They only found out later, from friends and US authorities, what had happened.

Unidentified attackers reportedly opened fire near Praveen Gampa's residence. Gampa's father, Raghavulu, said he received a WhatsApp call from his son on Wednesday morning (March 26) but missed it. When Raghavulu called back, a stranger answered, claiming to have found his son's phone. The family suspected something was wrong. Their worst fears were soon confirmed, as per the news agency PTI.

