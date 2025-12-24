Unnao rape survivor meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks top lawyer to challenge Kuldeep Sengar in Supreme Court Unnao rape case: On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's life sentence in the rape case and granted him bail while his appeal against the December 2019 conviction remains pending.

Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday (December 24) met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi met the rape survivor at his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence after the woman staged a protest in Delhi against the bail granted by the Delhi High Court to the convict in the case, expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting. Both of them have promised the Unnao family that they will do everything in their capacity to ensure they get justice and security.

What did the victim and her family request?

The victim and her family made three key requests to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. They sought his help in getting a top lawyer to fight against Sengar in the Supreme Court, a request to which Rahul Gandhi assured support.

They also asked for assistance in relocating to a Congress-ruled state, citing fears for their lives and lack of confidence in their security. Rahul Gandhi said he would help with this as well. Additionally, the victim’s husband requested help in securing a better job, and Rahul Gandhi said he would look into the matter.

I want justice: Unnao rape survivor

"I want justice," said the Unnao rape survivor as she arrived to meet Rahul Gandhi.

After meeting Gandhis, the victim said, "Both of them had tears in their eyes. They assured us that they would help us get justice. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were crying after hearing me. I want to meet the Prime Minister and the President, too. This is the first time in the country that a rape accused is going to be released on bail. This order has weakened the daughters of the country..."

"They assured us that they would help us get justice. This is the first time in the country that a rape accused is going to be released on bail. I want time to meet the Prime Minister and the President. Rahul Gandhi has given us a lot of strength and assured us that we will get justice... This order has weakened the daughters of the country," she added.

Rape survivor should be treated with respect: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the rape survivor should be treated with respect and that justice should be ensured to her, instead of giving her injustice and fear. "Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is it her 'fault' that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice? The fact that her perpetrator (former BJP MLA Sengar) has been granted bail is extremely disappointing and shameful -- especially when the survivor is being repeatedly harassed and is living under the shadow of fear," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Bail for rapists and treating survivors like criminals -- what kind of justice is this? We are not just becoming a dead economy -- with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society," he added.

He said in a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right and suppressing it is a crime. "The survivor deserves respect, safety and justice -- not helplessness, fear and injustice," he asserted.

The 2017 Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday termed the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the jail term of Sengar "kaal (death)" for her family and said she would move the Supreme Court against the order.

The rape survivor and her mother staged a protest near Mandi House here against the court verdict granting bail to Sengar.

In its order, the high court directed that Sengar shall not come within a five-kilometre radius of the victim's residence and threaten the survivor or her mother. It also said a violation of the conditions would automatically lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Sengar, however, will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year term in connection with the custodial death of the rape survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The survivor was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.

