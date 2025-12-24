Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 925 crore worldwide; enters top 10 Indian blockbusters of all time Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, entering the Top 10 Indian blockbusters of all time and inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore worldwide milestone.

Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Danish Pandor, has gone on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film, which will soon cross Rs 1000 crore globally, is being listed as one of the most profitable Indian films ever.

Dhurandhar has already crossed Animal and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 nett and gross box office collections, respectively. The film achieved another milestone by entering the Top 10 blockbuster Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar in Top 10 blockbuster Indian films of all time

Dhurandhar is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide this weekend. The film earned Rs 20.40 crore in India, taking the nett collection to Rs 619.30 crore.

Film Box office collection (Worldwide) Dangal Rs 2070.30 crore Baahubali 2 Rs 1810.60 crore RRR Rs 1100 crore KGF 2 Rs 1235.2 crore Jawan Rs 1160 crore Kalki 2898AD Rs 1042.25 crore Pathaan Rs 1055 crore Bajrangi Bhaijan Rs 922.17 crore Dhurandhar Rs 925 crore Animal Rs 915 crore

Dhurandhar: Where and when to watch on OTT

Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office. After completing the theatrical run, the film will also stream on Netflix. Reportedly, Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the film for a reported amount of Rs 285 crore.

As per a report by 123Telugu, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix from January 30, 2026. A Telugu version might also be released soon digitally, expanding the film’s reach beyond the Hindi-speaking masses. However, an official confirmation on the acquisition rights amount and the release date is awaited from Netflix.

Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor on the film's reported ban in Gulf countries

Dhurandhar is reportedly banned in Gulf nations. Speaking about the same, Danish Pandor, who played Akshaye Khanna's cousin Uzair Baloch in the film, exclusively told India TV, "It should be released. That's what I believe. I spoke to people as well, but I don't know the real reason behind it not being released in the UAE or a lot of Gulf countries. I don't know the specific reason behind it. But if the film had opened there as well, it would have been extremely big."

"But I don't know the reason. I hope it releases soon. My friends and so many people out there are messaging me, asking why Dhurandhar is not releasing in the Gulf. I was like, I have no reason, but I would definitely want them to watch it, but I don't know how, " he continued, further adding, "Maybe they should actually wait for the movie to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, it releases there [in the Gulf] too."

Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on March 19, 2026.

