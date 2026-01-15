Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisories after Iran airspace closure amid ongoing protests Iran's sudden closure of its airspace disrupted international operations of Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, forcing delays, rerouting and cancellations. The move comes amid intense protests in Iran and growing tensions with the United States.

New Delhi:

Several airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet on Thursday announced disruptions to several of their international routes after Iran abruptly closed its airspace. The shutdown came at a time when protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei have intensified and tensions with the United States continue to escalate.

In a post on X, Air India warned passengers about delays on flights that normally pass through the region and possible cancellations where rerouting is not feasible. "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled," the airline said. The airline urged passengers to verify their flight status before travelling to the airport. "Safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority," it added.

IndiGo issue travel alerts

IndiGo also posted an early morning update stating that some of its international services were "impacted" by Iran's "sudden airspace closure." The airline said, "Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives." It added that affected travellers could rebook or request refunds.

SpiceJet's advisory for passengers

SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory, attributing disruptions to the airspace closure over Iran. "Due to airspace closure in Iran, some of our flights may be affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our 24*7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for assistance (sic)," the airline wrote on X.

Iran shuts airspace amid soaring tensions

Iran ordered the closure of its skies to commercial aircraft early Thursday without offering any explanation, according to a notice to pilots that said the shutdown was expected to last until 7:30 am local time. The move came as Tehran continued its crackdown on nationwide protests, with fears of a possible US response heightening regional anxiety. Iran has previously taken similar steps, including during the 12-day conflict with Israel in June and during exchanges of fire between the two nations in the Israel-Hamas war.

Airlines avoid Iranian airspace

SafeAirspace, a platform that tracks aviation risks, noted that several airlines have already reduced or suspended services, and most carriers are avoiding Iranian airspace. It added that the situation could indicate potential security or military activity, including the risk of air defence action or missile launches, increasing the chances of misidentification of civilian aircraft.

