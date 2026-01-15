Advertisement
  3. Iran shuts airspace for hours amid protest crackdown fears and possible US military response

Iran shuts airspace for hours amid protest crackdown fears and possible US military response

Iran unexpectedly closed its airspace for a little over two hours early Thursday without giving a reason. The move comes amid a harsh nationwide protest crackdown and speculation over potential US military action.

A file image of Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Iran issued a sudden order early Thursday to shut down its airspace which led to fresh alarm across the region already tense over the government's harsh crackdown on nationwide protests. The authorities did not offer any explanation for the temporary closure, which unfolded at a time when fears of potential US strikes have been rising. According to the flight-tracking platform FlightRadar24.com, Iran's airspace remained closed for slightly more than two hours. 

