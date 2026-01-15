Maharashtra's civic polls on January 15 (Thursday), cover 29 municipal corporations, with Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) drawing the most attention due to its massive Rs 74,400 crore annual budget. Voting runs from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm across 893 wards and 2,869 seats statewide, involving 3.48 crore voters and 15,931 candidates. In BMC, around 1,700 candidates compete for 227 single-member wards after a four-year delay. The BJP-led Mahayuti faces a united front from Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, testing their influence post-2022 Shiv Sena split. Unlike Mumbai's single-member wards, other corporations use multi-member wards. Results will be counted on January 16 (Friday) amid high political stakes. Schools and colleges in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in areas under the 29 municipal corporations holding civic polls on January 15, are expected to close due to the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. This measure facilitates voter turnout and smooth polling operations, especially where school premises serve as polling stations.
9:12 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Video: Sachin Tendulkar shows inked finger after casting vote
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the BMC elections. He said, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes."
9:11 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Mumbai civic polls: Heavy security in place as 28,000 cops on duty in city
Over 28,000 police personnel were deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order as voting for the city’s civic body polls got underway on Thursday, officials said. Long queues were seen at various polling booths, as the voting commenced at 7.30 am for the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Police deployment at the polling centres had been done well in advance to ensure a safe and peaceful election process, an official said. More than 25,000 constables, 3,000 officers, including 10 additional commissioners, 33 deputy commissioners and 84 assistant commissioners of police were posted at various polling centres and important places in the city, he said.
8:58 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Vasai-Virar voters to get 25 per cent discount at salons
8:54 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Everyone should come and vote for preferred candidate immediately: Prakash Javadekar
Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "Today, there are municipal elections in Maharashtra, and I cast my vote during my morning walk. This is the primary duty of every citizen, and therefore, everyone should come and vote for their preferred candidate immediately. Under the double-engine government of Fadnavis and PM Modi, this is the kind of work we do..."
8:45 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
I urge all Mumbaikars to cast their votes in large numbers: Ameet Satam
On BMC elections, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said, "We have prayed at the feet of Lord Siddhivinayak, asking him to grant us strength and blessings to build a developed and safe Mumbai in the coming times. May this day be recorded as a historic day for Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to cast their votes in large numbers for a developed and safe Mumbai, and for the protection of future generations..."
8:36 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Voting glitch complaint registered in Pune
NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Pune city president Ankush Kakade cast his vote early morning for Panel No. 27 in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. While voting, he raised an objection when the EVM button for the fourth candidate failed to light up, despite lights working for the first three candidates. Pune's wards use a four-candidate panel system, requiring voters to select all four. Officials at the polling station assured Kakade that his vote was successfully recorded despite the light malfunction. The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and Sharad Pawar faction remain allied in the Pune Municipal Corporation polls.
8:21 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
When you opt for NOTA, you indirectly promote unwanted candidate: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting vote in Nagpur civic polls said that when you opt for NOTA button in the voting machine, you indirectly promote unwanted candidate.
8:13 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Mumbai mayor will be a Marathi manus: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC
On BMC elections 2026, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "The voting will begin with the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak. I urge every Mumbaikar to cast their vote because it is a quality of democracy which empowers you to voice your questions...". She added, "The opposition is finding excuses for its defeat, with EVMs, Election Commission, ED, CBI... Mumbaikars will only vote for development... The mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi manus, a Hindu, and the one whose heart beats for this city and wants to work for it...".
8:03 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Everyone should vote to elect right people: Akshay Kumar on Maharashtra polls
On BMC polls, actor Akshay Kumar said, “Today is the BMC election and, as Mumbaikars, this is the day when we have the remote control. Therefore, all the people of Mumbai must come out and vote, rather than complaining later about things not being in good shape. Everyone should vote to elect the right people. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, you should come and vote.”
7:59 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
BMC polls 2026: I appeal voters to come out in large numbers, says Minister Ashish Shellar
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shellar casts his vote, said, "It is a very important election for municipal corporation, for development of Mumbai city, for the budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. We have to make our Mumbai a developed Mumbai. I appeal the voters to come out in large numbers...you have the opportunity to teach a lesson to corrupt party of Thackeray."
7:52 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
How many cities are going to polls in Maharashtra today?
Of the 29 municipal corporations going to elections, nine are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The cities and towns voting include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Kalyan Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira Bhayandar, Nanded Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli Miraj Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.
7:43 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Video: Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote for Maharashtra civic body elections
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra civic body elections in Nagpur. After casting his vote in the BMC polls, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “In a democratic setup, voting is needed to elect the government, and hence it is the duty of every citizen. With balanced opinion and consideration for people’s welfare, it is our duty to vote for the right candidate. It is the first duty of the day, and that is why I came here first to stand in line and vote.”
7:38 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Rise up for your Mumbai today: Shiv Sena-UBT
Shiv Sena (UBT) posted this poster on its social media handle ahead of the BMC polls, "If you miss today, you'll lose it forever. Rise up for your Mumbai today and vote." The stark message urges Mumbaikars to turn out in force from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm across 227 wards, amid the high-stakes battle between Thackeray factions and BJP-led Mahayuti. Posted as voting begins on January 15, the poster taps into Shiv Sena (UBT)'s legacy appeal, warning of permanent loss if voters skip this chance to reclaim influence in the Rs 74,400 crore BMC.
7:35 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Voting begins in 29 different Municipal Corporations across Maharashtra today
Mock poll took place at a polling booth in New English School on Tilak Road in Pune. Voting commenced from 7.30 am in 29 different Municipal Corporations across Maharashtra today and it will continue till 5:30 pm.
7:30 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Mohan Bhagwat arrives to cast his vote in Nagpur | Video
RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrives to cast his vote at the Bhauji Daptari NMC School in Nagpur's Mahal.
7:24 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
When will results be counted for Maharashtra's high political stakes?
All eyes are on the Mumbai municipal corporation, the country’s richest civic body, where cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have reunited after two decades. In all other cities except Mumbai, voters will cast multiple votes for the first time to choose multiple corporators for each ward, under the panel system. In Mumbai, however, voters will have to cast a single vote due to the traditional one-ward-one-corporator model. Unlike Mumbai's single-member wards, other corporations use multi-member wards. Results will be counted on January 16 amid high political stakes.
7:10 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Maharashtra: Will schools, colleges be closed in on January 15?
Schools and colleges in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in areas under the 29 municipal corporations holding civic polls on January 15, are expected to close due to the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. This measure facilitates voter turnout and smooth polling operations, especially where school premises serve as polling stations. The holiday covers government, semi-government offices, banks, and public sector units in poll-bound regions like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Essential services such as hospitals, public transport, and emergency responders remain operational.
6:55 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
BMC polls 2026: Voter support initiatives launched in Mumbai
Ahead of polling, the South Mumbai Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav highlighted assistance for senior citizens, including teams escorting them to polling stations. Pink booths for women feature all-female staff in pink sarees and pink decor.
6:47 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
Mumbai Police intensifies security arrangements ahead of elections
Mumbai Police have intensified security measures ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled for January 15. Voting occurs from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm across 227 wards, with over 1 crore eligible voters participating. Police installed barricades at key locations and conducted vehicle checks to maintain order. Over 28,000 personnel, including senior officers like 10 Additional Commissioners and specialized units such as SRPF and QRTs, are deployed citywide.
