Vaibhav Suryavanshi on cusp of surpassing Virat Kohli's stellar record, aims special personal milestone Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action today in the U19 World Cup that will get underway today in Zimbabwe and Namibia. He is on the cusp of Virat Kohli's stellar record on the opening day of the tournament and is also aiming for a special personal milestone.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been breaking records for fun over the last 12 months with his explosive batting across all age-group cricket. He is already a household name, thanks to his exploits, not only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also for India A and India Under-19 teams. He will be in action in the U19 World Cup that is starting from today in Zimbabwe and Namibia and on the opening day, the 14-year-old can surpass Virat Kohli's stellar record in Youth ODIs.

Suryavanshi needs only six runs to go past Kohli's tally in U19 ODI cricket. Kohli scored 978 runs in 25 innings (28 matches) in Youth ODIs at an average of 46.57 with a century and six fifties to his credit. On the credit, Vaibhav has taken only 18 innings to amass 973 runs at a stunning average of 54.05 with three centuries and four half-centuries.

Moreover, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also only 27 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Youth ODI cricket. He will become the third fastest to reach the milestone after Shubman Gill and Unmukt Chand, who did so in just 13 and 17 innings, respectively. Overall, Vaibhav will become the seventh Indian player to cross the 1000-run mark in U19 ODI cricket.

Most runs for India in Youth ODIs

Vijay Zol - 1404 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 1386 runs

Tanmay Srivastava - 1316 runs

Unmukt Chand - 1149 runs

Shubman Gill - 1149 runs

Sarfaraz Khan - 1080 runs

Virat Kohli - 978 runs

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 973 runs

India to face USA in opening game of U19 World Cup

Three matches are scheduled to take place on the opening day of the U19 World Cup, with India set to take on the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, captain Ayush Mhatre will also be in focus. As for the Indian team, they are coming into the tournament with a 3-0 win over South Africa in the recent One-Day series and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum.

