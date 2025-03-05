Google Play Store undergoes major transformation, brings highly anticipated feature to its vast user base A significant upgrade has been implemented in the Google Play Store, benefiting millions of Android smartphone users and app developers worldwide. Users will now find it easier to discover apps and widgets on the Play Store.

Google has rolled out a host of new features for the Play Store, benefiting millions of Android users. Navigating the Play Store is set to become much easier thanks to these enhancements, which include search filters and widgets. With Google's Android operating system being the most widely used worldwide, these updates promise to improve the experience for countless users. Let’s take a closer look at what Google has introduced.

One of the standout additions is the widget discovery feature, which aims to enhance user experience and boost app visibility for developers. Google shared details about these innovations in a recent blog post. The widget discovery feature will soon be available on smartphones, tablets, and foldable devices, ensuring that users can easily find what they’re looking for.

In addition to widget discovery, Google has implemented a widget search feature that allows users to find their favorite apps or games by applying various filters within the app list on the Play Store. Users can also look forward to a well-organised, categorised list of apps and widgets, making it even simpler to navigate.

Looking ahead, Google is set to unveil its upcoming Android 16 operating system. Scheduled for announcement at Google I/O in June, this new version promises to be more secure and efficient than its predecessor, Android 15. Reports suggest that Google may also revamp the layout of the operating system, introducing a range of customisation options, from widgets to apps. With user privacy being a hot topic, Google is focusing on enhancing privacy features in this upcoming release.

In other news, Google is implementing a new feature in its Phone app that categorizes calls by type. This update aims to assist users in filtering spam calls, managing unknown numbers, and organizing their call logs more efficiently.

