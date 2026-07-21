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CJP protest LIVE Updates: Demonstrators return to Jantar Mantar, over 70 detained so far

Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

CJP protest LIVE Updates: CJP protesters have returned to Jantar Mantar after Monday's violent clashes with Delhi Police. Security has been tightened around Parliament, and activist Sonam Wangchuk has vowed to continue his hunger strike.

The image shows Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raising slogans during a protest march.
The image shows Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raising slogans during a protest march. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

A day after violent clashes forced Delhi Police to clear Jantar Mantar, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) returned to the protest site late on Monday night and revived their agitation in the national capital. While the police allowed demonstrators to assemble peacefully, security has been significantly tightened amid fears that protesters could once again attempt to march towards Parliament. The fresh protest comes after Monday's violence, which left more than 100 police and paramilitary personnel injured and prompted multiple FIRs against those involved in the unrest.

According to police, demonstrators began gathering again at Jantar Mantar late Monday after the area was cleared following the day's violence. Officials said peaceful protesters would not be stopped from assembling, but warned that any attempt to create law and order problems would invite strict action. Security personnel have maintained a heavy presence in and around the protest site to ensure the situation remains under control. Police said around 70 protesters have been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". 

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the CJP protest. 

Live updates :CJP protest in Delhi

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  • 9:34 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    How is Sonam Wangchuk's heath now?

    Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to remain under close medical supervision at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS are jointly monitoring his condition and have said that while his blood sugar level remains low, his overall health is stable. The latest health bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Wangchuk's vital medical parameters remain stable, although continuous observation is necessary to prevent any complications.

    India Tv - Sonam Wangchuk's health bulletin.
    (Image Source : REPORTER)Sonam Wangchuk's health bulletin.

     

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Around 200 CJP protesters present at Jantar Mantar

    The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar continues, with around 200 supporters still present at the site. Heavy police deployment remains in place at Jantar Mantar as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP Protest LIVE: Kejriwal to hold press briefing at 11 am

    Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stated that he will hold a press briefing at 11 am against the "government's crackdown on students yesterday." "After that, I will go to RML Hospital to meet the injured people," he wrote on X.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security tightened at Safdarjung Hospital as court to hear Wangchuk's plea today

    Security remained heightened outside Safdarjung Hospital, where activist Sonam Wangchuk is undergoing treatment while continuing his indefinite fast. The Delhi High Court has directed the hospital to submit his pathological reports and latest health bulletins, and is scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether he can be shifted to a private hospital following a plea filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar | WATCH

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling has been intensified. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas.

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi Police scanning CCTV footage to identify accused

    Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the violence during the CJP protest, with the probe now largely centred on video evidence. Officials are examining over 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone visuals and police body camera footage, to identify those involved in the clashes.

    Investigators will also verify whether the accused have any prior criminal record and whether the violence was pre-planned. Police are further probing if those involved had assembled at Jantar Mantar as part of an organised strategy and whether the same individuals were linked to the violence during the BJP's Parliament march on March 20. The investigation will also examine whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were used to mobilise or incite people ahead of the unrest in New Delhi.

    (Inputs from Kumar Sonu) 

     

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Government will have to come here for talks': CJP

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed the previous round of talks with the government yielded no outcome. He said the five-hour meeting ended without any response and added that any future dialogue would have to take place at Jantar Mantar. "We did not receive any response. 5 hours were wasted. If the Govt wants to talk to us, they will now have to come here," he added. 

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP accuses Delhi Police of excessive force

    CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that protesters were subjected to excessive force during Monday's march. He claimed several volunteers were injured and accused the police of using lathis and dragging protesters on the streets, while asserting that the agitation would intensify in the coming days.

     

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi Police files fresh FIR over Connaught Place violence

    Delhi Police has registered another FIR at Connaught Place Police Station over the violence and vandalism reported during Monday's protest. The case has been filed against unidentified individuals as the investigation into the unrest continues.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    More than 118 security personnel injured in clashes

    According to Delhi Police, over 118 police and paramilitary personnel, including 10 IPS and Delhi Police officers, were injured during Monday evening's clashes. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the injured personnel at the hospital and reviewed their condition.

     

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Police detain 70 people after Monday's violence

    Delhi Police have detained 70 people in connection with Monday's violence during the CJP protest march. Authorities said the action follows incidents of alleged stone pelting, vandalism and attacks on police personnel during the demonstration.

     

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Whoever wants to talk should come to Jantar Mantar: Abhijeet Deepke

    Addressing protesters late Monday night, CJP leader Abhijeet Deepke ruled out any further talks with the government outside the protest venue. "There will be no more talks with the government. Whoever wants to speak with us should come to Jantar Mantar," he added. 

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Police tighten security around Parliament

    Security has been significantly stepped up across central Delhi as authorities fear protesters could once again attempt to march towards Parliament. While roads leading to Jantar Mantar remain open, deployment has been increased on routes leading to Parliament, with police preparing for any law-and-order situation.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CJP protesters return to Jantar Mantar after police crackdown

    A day after Delhi Police cleared Jantar Mantar following violent clashes, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) returned to the protest site late Monday night and resumed their agitation. Police allowed the protesters to gather peacefully but maintained a heavy security presence amid concerns over a possible march towards Parliament.

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CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party Delhi Police Live Updates
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