CJP protest LIVE Updates: Demonstrators return to Jantar Mantar, over 70 detained so far

New Delhi:

A day after violent clashes forced Delhi Police to clear Jantar Mantar, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) returned to the protest site late on Monday night and revived their agitation in the national capital. While the police allowed demonstrators to assemble peacefully, security has been significantly tightened amid fears that protesters could once again attempt to march towards Parliament. The fresh protest comes after Monday's violence, which left more than 100 police and paramilitary personnel injured and prompted multiple FIRs against those involved in the unrest.

According to police, demonstrators began gathering again at Jantar Mantar late Monday after the area was cleared following the day's violence. Officials said peaceful protesters would not be stopped from assembling, but warned that any attempt to create law and order problems would invite strict action. Security personnel have maintained a heavy presence in and around the protest site to ensure the situation remains under control. Police said around 70 protesters have been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the CJP protest.