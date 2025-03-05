SIM card rules: DoT warns of fines up to 50 lakh for involvement in certain activities The Telecommunications Act of 2023 imposes strict penalties for the misuse of telecom resources. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is actively implementing advanced solutions and policies to create a secure and safe telecom ecosystem for all citizens.

Recently, there has been a significant rise in instances of cyber fraud in India. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expressed concerns about the misuse of telecom resources and has launched various initiatives to combat this issue and prevent cybercrime along with financial fraud. Fraudsters are employing a range of tactics to exploit these resources. Reports indicate that criminals are securing SIM cards and other telecommunications identifiers, such as SMS headers, to send out bulk fraudulent messages to citizens, often through methods like deception or impersonation.

Fraudulent activities

It has also come to light that some individuals obtain SIM cards in their names and pass them on to others for use. In many cases, the individuals using these SIM cards engage in cyber fraud, which can inadvertently make the original cardholder an accomplice. Moreover, there are troubling instances where SIM cards are acquired via fake documentation, fraud, or impersonation, all of which violate the Telecommunication Act of 2023.

Additionally, it has been found that Point of Sale locations may have facilitated these dubious procurements, which effectively makes them complicit in the offense. Miscreants have been known to alter other key identifiers used in telecommunications—such as IP addresses, IMEI numbers (which identify mobile handsets), and SMS headers—to send fraudulent messages.

Department of Telecommunications warning

The Department of Telecommunications has issued a warning that these practices are serious violations of the Telecommunication Act, 2023. Specifically, Section 42 (3) (c) prohibits tampering with telecommunications identifiers, while Section 42 (3) (e) bars anyone from acquiring subscriber identity modules or telecommunications identifiers through deceitful means. Additionally, Section 42 (7) establishes that such offenses are cognizable and non-bailable, as set out in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Under Section 42 (3), offenders can face imprisonment for up to three years, fines of up to fifty lakh rupees, or both. The same penalties apply to those who assist in committing these offenses under Section 42 (6).

The stringent provisions of the Telecommunication Act of 2023 aim to deter miscreants and ensure a secure telecom environment for all citizens. The DoT is unwavering in its commitment to combating the misuse of telecom resources by implementing advanced solutions and strategies.

