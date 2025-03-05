Vivo shocks competitors, launches impressive smartphone with military certification for Rs 14,000 Vivo T4x is available in three different variants at a starting price of Rs 14,000. It will be available for sale starting March 12 via various channels.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, introducing the Vivo T4x, which marks the first entry in the company's T4 Series. This model is an upgraded version of the T3x that debuted in April last year. Some standout features of the Vivo T4x include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a robust 6,500mAh battery, military-grade durability certification, an IP64-rated design, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, among others. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Vivo T4x smartphone.

Vivo T4x India price, availability

The Vivo T4x 5G is priced starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are available for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone comes in two attractive colour choices: Marine Blue and Pronto Purple.

It will hit the market starting March 12 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores. On the first day of sale, customers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 1,000 when using select bank cards.

Vivo T4x specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, impressive brightness of up to 1,050 nits, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Android 15, customized with FuntouchOS 15.

For photography, the Vivo T4x 5G boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, complete with an LED flash and a unique squircle Dynamic Light unit. Additionally, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers, ensuring rich sound quality. Notable for its ruggedness, the T4x has a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The device is powered by a substantial 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. User authentication is made easy with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone's dimensions are 165.7x76.3x8.09 mm, with the Pronto Purple version weighing 204g and the Marine Blue variant weighing 208g.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro: Which one is made for you? Find out here