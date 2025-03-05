Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro: Which one is made for you? Find out here The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro have been launched in India. Both phones share similar features, but there is a significant price difference of Rs5,000 between them.

Nothing has officially launched its new Phone (3a) series in India, marking an upgrade from the previous Phone (2a) series released last year. Notably, this is the first time any smartphone from Nothing features a triple camera setup on the back. Both models in this series come equipped with this advanced camera technology, supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, along with options for 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

While the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are quite similar in appearance and specifications, there is a significant difference in their pricing.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Price

The Nothing Phone 3a begins at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 24,999.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The Pro also offers a 256GB storage variant, available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, which is priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

This raises the question: what accounts for the substantial price difference between the two models?

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Display

Both devices sport a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and Panda Glass protection, making their displays identical in quality and performance.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Processor

Both smartphones in the Phone (3a) line are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, providing support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. They run on Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15, and promise OS updates for three years.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Battery

Each model comes with an impressive 5,000mAh battery and features 50W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type C. Additionally, both phones incorporate the signature Glyph lighting feature.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Camera

The camera setups on the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro utilize a triple camera array. The standard model features a 50MP main OIS camera, along with a 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, enabling 30x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 32MP front camera.

In comparison, the Phone (3a) Pro includes a 50MP main OIS camera, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and an 8MP third camera, allowing for a remarkable 60x optical zoom. Both models feature a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Verdict

The Pro model justifies its higher price through substantial upgrades in zoom capabilities and front-facing camera resolution. If these enhancements are crucial to you, the Phone (3a) Pro is the clear choice. However, for those who seek a capable camera system at a more affordable price, the standard Phone (3a) stands out as an excellent option.

ALSO READ: Oneplus Nord CE4 gets heavy discount, available under Rs 13,000 for eligible buyers