'My arm was fractured': RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat recounts Jantar Mantar violence during CJP protest

New Delhi:

Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), who was deployed to lead security arrangements during Monday's CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has narrated her ordeal after sustaining serious injuries while trying to control the crowd. Speaking exclusively to India TV over the phone, the officer said she suffered a fractured arm while attempting to protect women protesters during the stampede that broke out amid the violence. The clashes erupted after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, forcing security personnel to resort to tear gas shells and limited use of force to disperse the crowd. Several police and paramilitary personnel were injured during the unrest.

RAF officer suffers fractured arm during duty

According to officials, Sonia Sehrawat sustained a fracture while performing crowd control duties. After receiving medical treatment, she left Delhi later that night and is currently unable to wear her uniform due to the injury. Sources said some anti-social elements allegedly mixed with the protesters and threw shoes, slippers and even broken beer bottles at security personnel. Around eight RAF personnel were reportedly injured during the violence.

'I was trying to save a girl during the stampede'

Sehrawat said she was injured while trying to rescue a young woman who had fallen during the stampede. According to the officer, the RAF had initially managed to keep the protest confined to Jantar Mantar without using tear gas. "While leading the RAF team at Jantar Mantar, we managed to keep the protest restricted to the venue without using tear gas shells. I was injured while trying to save women protesters during the stampede," she added.

'We repeatedly appealed for a peaceful protest'

Recounting the events, Sehrawat said her team exercised restraint and repeatedly appealed to protesters not to cross the security barricades. "Yesterday (July 20) I was deployed with my RAF team at Jantar Mantar. There were students among the protesters, but there were also some people who wanted to create trouble. I repeatedly requested and warned them that we would not resort to lathi-charge unless they provoked us. We had established a line of defence, and I told them they could continue their protest peacefully but could not cross it," she said, adding that she assured demonstrators that they would receive full cooperation as long as they maintained peace.

"I told them I was standing there to support them in maintaining law and order, but we could not allow them to proceed towards Parliament. Some people raised provocative slogans while others remained peaceful. We listened patiently to everything they had to say," Sehrawat added.

'Barricades were pushed, helmets were snatched'

The RAF officer alleged that sections of the crowd attempted to breach security arrangements and targeted police personnel. "Some protesters tried to break the barricades and pushed our personnel. They also attempted to snatch the helmets of our jawans, and there were attempts to mob them. Stones and shoes were thrown at us. Someone had clearly encouraged them to attack security personnel. Such actions cannot be tolerated," she added.

'Our duty is to maintain law and order'

Responding to allegations that women protesters were mistreated, Sehrawat firmly rejected the claims. "Our duty is to maintain law and order. If anyone tries to disrupt it, action has to be taken. During the stampede, injuries occurred. Allegations that women protesters' clothes were torn are completely false. I am myself a woman officer, and my personnel would never behave in such a manner," Sehrawat added.

'We were abused and targeted'

Sehrawat said the crowd directed abusive language at the security personnel and deliberately targeted the force. "The crowd was targeting us and hurling abusive remarks. We were even told that our uniform deserved no respect. I was injured, my personnel were injured and members of the public were also hurt. Unfortunately, such situations can arise during a stampede," the officer added.

She further claimed that beer bottles were thrown at the force. "During the stampede, I was only trying to save people. I kept requesting them not to throw stones at us. Later, our personnel informed us that beer bottles had also been thrown," she added.

'It was difficult to distinguish students from troublemakers'

The officer said the rapidly changing situation made it difficult to differentiate between genuine student protesters and those allegedly trying to incite violence. "At that moment, it was extremely difficult to identify who among the crowd was a student and who was an anti-social element. We are trained to understand mob psychology, and there were several attempts to provoke the crowd. Around eight members of my team sustained injuries," she added.

Protest turned violent during Parliament march

It is to be noted here that the violence erupted after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. As tensions escalated, demonstrators clashed with police before being dispersed. Authorities have since registered multiple FIRs and launched an investigation into the violence using CCTV footage, drone recordings and police body camera videos.

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