Rahul Gandhi demands Pradhan's resignation, PM Modi's apology over police on against CJP protests

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and PM Modi's apology over police action against CJP protesters on Monday. He said the youth are protesting against the education and testing system and the whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites.

PM Modi should apologise to the students: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi says, "Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday. The youth are protesting against the education and testing system. The whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites. Why is the Prime Minister silent? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of thrashing students."

Rahul Gandhi says, "Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday. The youth are protesting against the education and testing system. The whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites. Why is the Prime Minister silent? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of thrashing students."

Rahul Gandhi further said, "The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani and Mr Adani, the RSS's complete takeover of the education system. This is about the future of young people. They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1000 crores being spent there, while they have no money to open a business of their own. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, should resign."

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, arrived at RML hospital to meet people injured in Police action during CJP protest march on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi slams police action against CJP protesters

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in the national capital, saying the youth have a "genuine problem" and that their future is being jeopardised.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students and their families make immense sacrifices in pursuit of a better future and deserve to be heard. "I think this is absolutely disgusting. These are young people; they have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is. Every time they spend money, their parents take loans for them. They struggle, they have to go to coaching centres, and they face immense hardships because they want a bright future. They see a possibility for that future, and you are just destroying it," she said.

Calling it a long-standing issue, the Congress leader added, "It is a very deep problem. This problem has been there for many years, and we have been talking about it for years."

Sonia Gandhi questions police action on CJP protesters

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also backed the stand taken by the Congress party which has questioned police action against the students. When asked about the police action during the protest march on Monday, Sonia Gandhi said, "The Congress party has already spoken about it."

Also Read:

PM Modi assures strict action against NEET culprits, says students' future will be protected